Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been met with some disappointing news to close out 2022. Each and every month, Microsoft tends to add new titles to its existing library on Xbox Game Pass in two different waves. The first wave of games often rolls out in the first half of the month with the second half arriving in the final days of the roughly 30-day period. And while Xbox Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to this cadence of expecting new games, it doesn't seem like December 2022 will be following this same pattern.

4 DAYS AGO