Kent, Ottawa county road crews continue cleanup efforts in neighborhood areas
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Snow plow drivers in Kent and Ottawa County are heading back into neighborhoods Tuesday to focus on the cleanup of local roads. A warmup is on the way, and some areas could see flooding depending. That's why the road crews are working to scrape off...
iheart.com
Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
What’s up with I-196 in Ottawa County?
Of the major highway construction projects in West Michigan held over into next year, there are just two that are on schedule, and I-196 in Ottawa County is one of them.
WZZM 13
13 Weather 10 PM Update: Roads Impassable In Ottawa County!
Dangerous and impassable roads reported in Ottawa County as blizzard conditions continue. Meteorologist Michael Behrens & Kirk Montgomery have the latest details!
Road crews continue to clean up after holiday weekend snowstorm
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — While most city government offices are closed in observance of Christmas, road crews are still out on the roads continuing cleanup efforts following the weekend snowstorm. In Kent County, crews are on state roads, primary county roads and local roads clearing off accumulated snow. Officials...
Eagle Towing responds to 80 calls on icy Christmas Day
Eagle Towing company in Coopersville said they fielded 600 calls a day during weekend’s blizzard-like conditions.
Pound Buddies dug out after heavy winds, snow Saturday morning
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Pound Buddies in Muskegon is thanking more than 30 good Samaritans who came to help dig out their building after strong winds and heavy snow buried it Friday night. Pound Buddies Director Lana Carson explains what it was like at Pound Buddies Saturday Morning seeing...
FOX 17 Weather Tracker: Whiteouts & weather in Allegan County
Blizzard conditions went well into Saturday morning in rural counties along the lakeshore. Blizzard conditions went well into Saturday morning in rural counties along the lakeshore.
WZZM 13
Christmas Eve Blizzard | Poor travel conditions linger, but improvement is in sight
MICHIGAN, USA — It’s been a rough 36 hours across West Michigan, with numerous crashes, closed roads, and slow travel. Impacts will continue to be felt throughout Saturday before improvement arrives by the end of the weekend. Blizzard Warning remains in place until 7 p.m. Saturday for counties...
Gateway Mission prepared for increased need for safe, warm shelter during winter storm
HOLLAND, MI - Ahead of the winter storm that struck Michigan on Thursday, Gateway Mission prepared this week for an increase in access to services with meteorologists calling for double-digit snowfall, blizzard-like conditions and frigid temperatures. A blizzard warning remains in effect into Christmas for Ottawa County and other West...
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission: Only travel if necessary on Friday
Snowy conditions and strong wind gusts are expected to cause low visibility Friday. Drivers are urged to stay home unless necessary.
Detroit News
Michigan weather to heat up ahead of New Year's Eve
Snowfall from the weekend winter storm that hit Michigan will stretch through Monday before temperatures are expected to take a surprising twist and reach a high of around 50 degrees by Friday. Near Metro Detroit, it will stay cold Monday as temperatures hold in the lower 20s with scattered flurries...
WZZM 13
Community helps dig out animal shelter in Muskegon
Pound Buddies, an aminal rescue in Muskegon, put a call out for help digging out from the snow this Christmas Eve. The community jumped in to help.
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
City of Muskegon warns some side streets may not be cleared until after the weekend
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon is warning residents that some side streets in the city may not be cleared of snow until after the weekend. The city released an updated winter storm plan Thursday afternoon as snow began to fall in West Michigan. The plan encourages residents...
Holland shelter commits to keeping doors open during winter storm
As West Michigan faces double-digit snowfall and blizzard-like elements this weekend, one Holland shelter is dedicated to staying open.
Facilities turn into warming stations to lend a helping hand
After severe winter weather moved through West Michigan, the Alano Club of Kent County welcomed in a new crowd for the holiday weekend.
Surfers brave blizzard conditions to catch the perfect wave in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two surfers could be seen just off the pier in Grand Haven on Friday morning, trying to take advantage of the huge waves the storm brought in. The waves on Lake Michigan are forecasted to be anywhere between 12 and 16 feet with the possibility of some waves cresting at 20 feet.
Experience The Biggest Light Display in West Michigan Even After Christmas Day
The feeling of Christmas is not simply for one day only. You can (and should) experience it for a few days longer if you want to. The best way to do that is to find Christmas experiences that last until the New Year. According to My Michigan Beach,. "this is...
