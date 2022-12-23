Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Turnto10.com
Community Christmas dinner offers a meal and camaraderie in East Providence
(WJAR) — A holiday celebration in East Providence helped bring some Christmas cheer to the less fortunate on Sunday. The Christmas Day meal has been put on by a small group of people for seven years. They wanted to make sure people had a place to stay warm and...
ABC6.com
‘Together for EP’ serves nearly 100 people on Christmas
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The ‘Together for EP’ group in East Providence hosted its seventh-annual Christmas Community Dinner on Christmas Day Sunday. The holiday tradition allows anyone who would otherwise be alone on Christmas to come together and enjoy food, toys, haircuts, and more together on the holiday.
La Salette holds 70th Christmas light display
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A more than half-century old tradition continued in Attleboro Sunday. The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette held its 70th Christmas Festival of Lights, which is made up of over 400,000 lights. “We have come here for the last 15 years,” said Newport resident Marvin Argueta, who was visiting […]
GoLocalProv
After Christmas. A New Year — Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
The week after Christmas was one to enjoy when I was a kid living in Providence. There were so many things to appreciate with the treasures that we received over the years . . . sleds, balls, boxing gloves, a basketball, a football, Monopoly, Parcheesi, toy cars and trucks, a bike (When would the snow melt?), ice skates (When will the Duck Pond freeze?) and roller skates (Go away ice). I never thought of New Year’s Eve until New Year’s Eve, when I tried to stay awake long enough to hear something but never did.
Bellingham family's spectacular holiday light show raises money for charity
BELLINGHAM - Christmas may be over, but that doesn't mean the lights are out.If you get a chance this week, take a trip to Mann Street in Bellingham.Justin Sachs and his wife Amanda are the masterminds behind what he is calling a "small" light display."So, the show is actually the smallest it's been since probably about 2012 which was our first outdoor display," Justin told WBZ-TV.To be clear, this is not small at all, and they did take a year off during the pandemic, but when the wife gives you the thumbs up, you run with it."The next year we...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
WCVB
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
Abandoned Coventry shopping plaza listed for sale
The abandoned shopping plaza on Route 3 in Coventry is officially on the market.
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park Zoo
Photo by(Los Muertos Crew) (PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND) A day at the Roger Williams Zoo is filled with laughter, fun, and exciting animals, but for a family of four looking to spend the day, admission alone can easily cost over $50! That's why it is so exciting that for one day only, everyone who brings a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food bank will be able to access the zoological park for free!
NECN
Small But Mighty-Good Burgers at Little Joint in Providence's ‘Little Italy'
New England is home to several Italian neighborhoods with outstanding restaurants and food shops. There are smaller sections in places like South Medford and New Haven and full-blown multi-block areas like Boston’s North End and the Federal Hill section of Providence. The North End and Federal Hill aren’t only...
whatsupnewp.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Bam Bam
Meet your new best friend, Bam Bam – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Bam Bam is a 2-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Bam Bam;. Here...
independentri.com
St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Community Market still going strong
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Even though various December holidays may be ending soon, the food needs of area residents will continue long into the next year and as cold months force choices between food and medicine, said one local religious leader. “The spiraling costs of food for people, it just...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Sophia Academy Names New Head, Dubés Retire, St. Elizabeth Award
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Sophia Academy Names New Head. Sophia Academy, an independent all-girls middle school in Providence (grades 5-8), recently announced Marie D....
ABC6.com
Last-minute shoppers battle the cold on Christmas Eve
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Shoppers at the Garden City Center in Cranston fought through freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve Saturday to finish their last-minute shopping. With a high temperature of 17 degrees and a real feel of near zero degrees for most of the day, the shoppers in Cranston didn’t let the frigid temperatures shake their holiday spirit.
GoLocalProv
These Folks Have a New Winter Menu
One of Providence's premier coffee shops has new offerings for its Winter menu. "We're super excited to launch our new Winter 2022 menu," announced Dave's Coffee in Providence. Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake (V) A rich chocolate, Vegan bundt cake featuring a sweet coconut filling and topped with a coconut glaze...
newbedfordguide.com
Cape Cod Hells Angels ensure that 40 kids and local homeless have a Christmas
The Cape Cod Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is a non-profit organization that promotes motorcycle safety and participates in various fundraising throughout the year. During the holiday season, they host their annual toy drive in hopes of giving to children living in local shelters with their families. “The bags are ready to be distributed out to the homeless,” said Jeremy Borges. “In each bag there are hand warmers, socks, gloves, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, pads for ladies, a bag of snacks, and 6 waters. We are also handing out clothing. To those who had donated we thank you, we appreciate it.”
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
