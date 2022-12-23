ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Church News: Journey Christian, First Christian to host Christmas services

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

First Christian Church

First Christian Church’s children will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service today at 11 p.m. and a Christmas Day service Sunday at 11 a.m.

Journey Christian

Journey Christian Church will host a Candlelight Christmas Eve service today at 4:30 p.m. “Anticipation of the Arrival” will be the theme of the service.

Eastern Star

Eastern Star COGIC will give away free Christmas Day meals to anyone who wants one at 504 Factory St., Elizabeth City, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all meals are gone. Homebound residents can contact the church at 335-2857 for delivery.

Griefshare

Fountain of Life Church will host a Griefshare, a confidential Christian support group for persons dealing with the pain of grief, at 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, starting Monday, Jan. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.folchurch.com/griefshare or call Mike Henely at 335-4198.

