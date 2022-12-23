Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn-Opelika area first responders and medical professionals keep holiday spirit high while working Christmas Day
For first responders and medical professionals who work on Christmas, the holiday often looks a little different from how other people celebrate. While the rest of the world is opening gifts under Christmas trees and sharing dinner with loved ones, these public servants are often on the job, working to keep others safe.
getnews.info
Bent Creek Dental Announces their Key Dental Services
In a recent public press release, Bent Creek Dental shared some of its top dental services. Bent Creek Dental, a reputable dental facility based in Auburn, AL, recently shared some of its top dental services that are critical to dental patients. The dental professionals explained that they decided to share these services with the public to educate them on oral care.
tallasseetribune.com
Author self publishes book on father and family
James Brown once again has authored a book to be found at The Apothecary in Tallassee. “Junior Brown: a man and his family” is now on the shelves where Brown’s “The Nursing Home Book” was found just three years ago. Brown’s latest effort looks at his father’s life based on interviews and Brown’s journaling that started more than two decades ago. "I'm not sure I've gotten it right yet, that page has been a struggle,” Brown said. “Years ago, a friend of mine suggested I was too close to the material, but I am the only one I know who can handle this task."
Water shortage continues in Notasulga, free cases of water at Town Hall
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – Serious water shortage issues are plaguing Notasulga familles as Notasulga Water Department has lost water in the main tank. As of Monday night pallets of water are at Town Hall and Notasulga Water customers can come by and pick up a case. Notasulga is filling its tank off the Loachapoka Water […]
WTVM
Kamarie Holland’s father gives back to the community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many of us prepare for Christmas, the family of a little girl killed a year ago is honoring her memory and trying to help others. The death of little 5-year-old Kamarie Holland rocked the community, and now, her father is celebrating one of her favorite holiday’s in a special way.
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for December 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (7) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Behind the scenes of NASA’s Artemis I launch, three Auburn alumni live out childhood dreams
We are a go for launch, T-minus 60 seconds and counting. It’s 1:47 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Spectators and NASA employees prepare to watch the historic launch of the Artemis I rocket, which will carry the Orion spacecraft towards the Moon.
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Opelika-Auburn News
1,000 homes in Notasulga without water after Christmas weekend freeze
About 1,000 homes in Notasulga ran out of water over Christmas weekend when plummeting winter temperatures led to a shortage from the Wall Street Water Authority. Now the town is under a water boil advisory as officials from Notasulga and Macon County pass out bottled water to residents. While Notasulga sits in both Macon County and Lee County, no other communities in the immediate Auburn-Opelika area have reported water shortages.
Wetumpka Herald
Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County
The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
WTVM
Columbus mother of seven beats odds, graduates high school at 45 years old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local woman is currently beating the odds and reaching an important goal. Krystal Coleman, a 45-year-old mother of seven, has seen a life of struggle starting at a young age. “My mom, she brought us, my siblings, to Atlanta. We lived there where we were...
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
One person injured in shooting on Forrest Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Dec. 26. Police say one person was injured in a shooting near Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in Columbus. Stay with WRBL for update on this developing story.
Opelika-Auburn News
Notasulga under boil notice as Wall Street Water Authority works to restore service
As the water authority in south Tallapoosa County and a sliver of western Lee County works to restore service, Notasulga is under a boil notice. Wall Street Water Authority located in Tallassee ran dry Monday after the weekend freeze caused pipes to burst and leak. Tuesday morning, as the system started to restore water service, it released on Facebook a boil notice advising users to bring tap water to a boil for at least one minute then let it cool before using. The boil notice also applies to Notasulga Water System.
WTVM
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Lafayette man in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man. On Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Robert L. Bowden, 44, when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped.
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
Alabama man killed Christmas Day when SUV strikes tree, overturns
An Alabama man was killed Christmas Day when his SUV struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Lafayette man. Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was...
WSFA
Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve
Union Springs, Ala. (WSFA) - A 50-year-old man in Union Springs was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, according to the Union Springs Police Department., Sidney Darian Freeman of Union Springs was shot in the chest from a moving vehicle. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of...
WTVM
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 26-year-old Justice Rogers was last seen in the 5500 block of Saratoga Drive - between 11 - 11:50 p.m. - on December 19. Rogers was wearing a dark hoodie with...
