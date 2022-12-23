James Brown once again has authored a book to be found at The Apothecary in Tallassee. “Junior Brown: a man and his family” is now on the shelves where Brown’s “The Nursing Home Book” was found just three years ago. Brown’s latest effort looks at his father’s life based on interviews and Brown’s journaling that started more than two decades ago. "I'm not sure I've gotten it right yet, that page has been a struggle,” Brown said. “Years ago, a friend of mine suggested I was too close to the material, but I am the only one I know who can handle this task."

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO