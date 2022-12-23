ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanett, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bent Creek Dental Announces their Key Dental Services

In a recent public press release, Bent Creek Dental shared some of its top dental services. Bent Creek Dental, a reputable dental facility based in Auburn, AL, recently shared some of its top dental services that are critical to dental patients. The dental professionals explained that they decided to share these services with the public to educate them on oral care.
AUBURN, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Author self publishes book on father and family

James Brown once again has authored a book to be found at The Apothecary in Tallassee. “Junior Brown: a man and his family” is now on the shelves where Brown’s “The Nursing Home Book” was found just three years ago. Brown’s latest effort looks at his father’s life based on interviews and Brown’s journaling that started more than two decades ago. "I'm not sure I've gotten it right yet, that page has been a struggle,” Brown said. “Years ago, a friend of mine suggested I was too close to the material, but I am the only one I know who can handle this task."
TALLASSEE, AL
WTVM

Kamarie Holland’s father gives back to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many of us prepare for Christmas, the family of a little girl killed a year ago is honoring her memory and trying to help others. The death of little 5-year-old Kamarie Holland rocked the community, and now, her father is celebrating one of her favorite holiday’s in a special way.
COLUMBUS, GA
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

1,000 homes in Notasulga without water after Christmas weekend freeze

About 1,000 homes in Notasulga ran out of water over Christmas weekend when plummeting winter temperatures led to a shortage from the Wall Street Water Authority. Now the town is under a water boil advisory as officials from Notasulga and Macon County pass out bottled water to residents. While Notasulga sits in both Macon County and Lee County, no other communities in the immediate Auburn-Opelika area have reported water shortages.
NOTASULGA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County

The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

One person injured in shooting on Forrest Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Dec. 26. Police say one person was injured in a shooting near Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in Columbus. Stay with WRBL for update on this developing story.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Notasulga under boil notice as Wall Street Water Authority works to restore service

As the water authority in south Tallapoosa County and a sliver of western Lee County works to restore service, Notasulga is under a boil notice. Wall Street Water Authority located in Tallassee ran dry Monday after the weekend freeze caused pipes to burst and leak. Tuesday morning, as the system started to restore water service, it released on Facebook a boil notice advising users to bring tap water to a boil for at least one minute then let it cool before using. The boil notice also applies to Notasulga Water System.
LEE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck

An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve

Union Springs, Ala. (WSFA) - A 50-year-old man in Union Springs was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, according to the Union Springs Police Department., Sidney Darian Freeman of Union Springs was shot in the chest from a moving vehicle. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WTVM

Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 26-year-old Justice Rogers was last seen in the 5500 block of Saratoga Drive - between 11 - 11:50 p.m. - on December 19. Rogers was wearing a dark hoodie with...
COLUMBUS, GA

