Broner Opens Up About Split with PBC: 'They Told Me the Type of Money You Want, You Gotta Fight Godzilla'

Adrien Broner apparently wasn’t pleased when his former longtime handlers informed him of a slight tweak to his risk-reward calculus. For the longest time, the career of Broner, the multi-division champion from Cincinnati, was essentially determined by his adviser, Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, the company which has an exclusive output deal with the premium cable network Showtime. Broner was one of the flagship fighters on the network and routinely given main event slots.
Tyson Fury Missing Out on ‘Million Dollar’ WWE Paydays Due to US Visa Issues: Report

Tyson Fury’s inability to enter the United States is hampering his ability to earn extravagant paydays from the WWE, according to a report from The Sun. The WBC heavyweight titlist from Manchester, England, could stand to rake in a few million dollars from the veteran wrestling organization but those chances now "appear slim”, The Sun said, because Fury is having trouble getting clearance to enter America, where many of the WWE’s events are held. Many believe Fury’s visa’s difficulties are connected to Daniel Kinahan, the alleged Irish cartel boss whom Fury has publicly praised as a friend and advisor.
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Women's Fight of the Year - Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano was left to offer that phrase as the final friendly verbal exchange with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor as they stood center ring for referee Michael Griffin’s final pre-fight instructions. Their April 30 pound-for-pound showdown came with unprecedented press coverage and an enormous amount of hype, to where there wasn’t any way that the first-ever women’s bout to headline at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden could possibly meet exceedingly high expectations.
Dalton Smith Extends Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn

Undefeated British Super-Lightweight Champion Dalton Smith has signed a new multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing that will see the Sheffield star fight exclusively on DAZN in 2023. One of the hottest young properties in world boxing, 'Thunder' (13-0, 10 KOs) enjoyed a stellar 2022, winning all four...
Joseph Parker Aims To Work His Way To Avenging Career Defeats

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is hoping for a better year in 2023. Back in September, Parker suffered the first knockout loss of his career when he was dropped and stopped by unbeaten banger, Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce. The loss snapped a six fight win streak for the New Zealand fighter.
Crawford Reaches Out To Spence About Restarting Talks

Terence Crawford Jr. evidently is still very much interested in pursuing a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Earlier this week, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, publicly reached out to Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion from Desoto, Texas, on Twitter about restarting negotiations for the undisputed 147-pound championship. Crawford’s sentiment echoed what Spence said shortly after their initial negotiations flatlined in late October, leading Crawford to pursue a fight with David Avanesyan, whom he ended up stopping in the sixth round a couple of weekends ago at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Still Addicted to Boxing, Dmitriy Salita Savors View from Promoter Chair

He had a ring career better than 99.9 percent of his colleagues. And these days, Dmitriy Salita is aiming to replicate that success beyond the ropes. The Brooklyn-based Ukrainian earned a second-tier belt by beating Derrick Campos on the Calzaghe-Jones show at Madison Square Garden in 2008 and translated it to a challenge of recognized 140-pound champ Amir Khan 13 months later on the WBA claimant’s home turf in the United Kingdom.
Castano: Charlo Will Now Learn That Injuries Occur In Boxing; What Goes Around Comes Around

Brian Castano had to laugh at the irony. The boxing industry was dealt a Grinch-like blow on Christmas Eve, when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and Showtime revealed that undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo was forced to postpone his mandatory title defense versus Australia’s Tim Tszyu. A broken left hand forced Houston’s Charlo to withdraw from their previously scheduled January 28 Showtime headliner from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
Jermell Charlo Breaks Left Hand in Camp, Tim Tszyu Defense is Postponed

Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and his much-anticipated, high-stakes defense against No. 1 contender Tim Tszyu, which was scheduled for January 28, has been postponed. Charlo broke his left hand in two places – between the pinkie and ring finger and...
Best of 2022? Look No Further Than Bivol, Taylor, Garcia, and Plant

There are a couple things I’ve always promised myself. But if I was ever lucky enough to score a hole in one, I’ve vowed to pluck the ball out of the cup, slide the club into the bag and head straight to my car – because it’d never get any better.
David Price Believes Fury's Size Will Play Big Role in Usyk Showdown

Olympic bronze medalist David Price expects Tyson Fury to use his size and veteran tactics to topple Oleksandr Usyk. The handlers for Fury and Usyk are in talks for a 2023 undisputed showdown, with the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, WBO heavyweight titles at stake. In the past, Usyk was able...
Mauricio Lara Still Wants Warrington, Eager To Face Lopez and Wood

Mauricio “Bronco” Lara feels that his rivalry with Josh Warrington is a personal thing, and still wants to fight him despite the fact that Warrington recently lost his world title against Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez. But Lara also warns Lopez that the belt belongs to him.
Anthony Joshua: I'll Fight Whoever's Ready, We'll Get Cracking in The New Year!

Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is very motivated to become world champion for a third time. In June of 2019, Joshua lost his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles when he was stopped by Andy Ruiz. Six months later, he reclaimed the belts with a dominant twelve round unanimous decision.
Tyson Fury Backs Joe Joyce To "Wipe The Floor" With Anthony Joshua

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is backing Joe Joyce to take down Anthony Joshua - if the former Team GB stablemates collide in the ring. Fury was in talks to fight Joshua for December. Their discussions fell apart when Joshua decided to go in another direction. Instead, Fury went forward...
Joseph Parker Deep in Training For Must-Win Fight Against Massey

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is training hard through the holidays, hoping to get his career back on track in 2023. In his last fight, which took place a few months ago, Parker suffered his first knockout loss when he was stopped by Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce.

