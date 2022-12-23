Read full article on original website
WJLA
Leak at DC French restaurant Le Diplomate sends water gushing onto tables
WASHINGTON (7News) — A leak today at a popular French restaurant along 14th Street in Northwest, left tables covered in water and diners pulling out their phones to capture video. In a statement to 7News On Your Side, the restaurant, Le Diplomate, said they were able to quickly address...
WJLA
Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile
WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
WTOP
Report: Cities in Md. and Va. among most generous in the county
People in Silver Spring, Maryland, were definitely in the giving spirit this year. The city came in at No. 3 on GoFundMe’s list of most generous cities in 2022. GoFundMe, a digital crowdfunding platform, compiles an annual end-of-the-year report that measures the amount of money people donate on the platform. Silver Spring also ranked third last year and took the No. 1 spot in 2020.
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
What’s Causing So Many People to Leave California?
Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
7 Famous Celebirities You Didn't Know Were From Maryland
Maryland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Maryland.
foxbaltimore.com
GALLERY | Pets enjoy Christmas in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Happy Holidays! Take a look at these joyful pictures of dogs and cats enjoying Christmas across the Maryland region.
WAVY News 10
Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East coast
Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East …. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire...
mymcmedia.org
Popular 2022 Video: 21 This Week on Future of Maryland’s Gun Carry Law
’21 This Week’ is a political talk show dedicated to the issues of Montgomery County and the State of Maryland. Casey Aiken is the producer and moderator of ’21 This Week’. Aiken and a panel of political insiders meet regularly for a lively discussion on the latest political issues of interest to Montgomery County residents. The show airs on MCM’s Channel 21 and 995(HD) four times each week.
Business Monthly
Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth
The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
peninsulachronicle.com
Amtrak Unveils Plan To Upgrade its East Coast Fleet
New passenger trains are coming to Virginia this decade, according to Amtrak, which delivered a holiday present to train riders by unveiling design details of the locomotives that will replace some of the company’s 50-year-old rail cars as soon as 2026. The Amtrak Airo trains are being built in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland
Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Maryland should be put on your list of places to eat.
WTOP
What to know before choosing an assisted living community option for aging loved ones
Interest in senior living communities skyrockets during and after the holidays, according to a senior living expert who has advice for families considering whether an elderly loved one needs help. “The adult children all get together, they all see what’s going on, and they basically agree that either immediately or...
Friend's suggestion leads Maryland man to $500,000 lottery prize
A Maryland Lottery player said a suggestion from a friend led to his winning $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
