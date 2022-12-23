Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Lacrosse alive and well in Wisconsin; Teams Growing by Leaps and Bounds
Lacrosse is growing by leaps and bounds in Wisconsin, with USA Lacrosse Wisconsin being the source for everything Lacrosse in the state. To see the teams competing in high school, check out the list below. Click on team to go to their web site. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
Billions in stimulus money still available for Wisconsin homeowners and renters
Photo of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Wisconsin residents pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back.
