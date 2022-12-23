ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Do List: Patriot Place Winter Break, Salem Frozen Fire Festival, reindeer quest

BOSTON -- The holidays are here and school is out -- and if you're looking to stay busy with the kids, WBZ-TV has you covered all week!

WINTER BREAK AT PATRIOT PLACE

Patriot Place is hosting family-friendly activities each day for the end of the year. From a pajama party and magic show, to a mini "Amazing Race" competition and the return of the Dino Adventures reptile show, there's something for everyone all week long in Foxboro. The events kick off Monday at 10 a.m. with some gift card giveaways.

https://www.patriot-place.com/school-break/

When: December 26 - January 2
Where: Patriot Place, Foxboro
Cost: Visit the Patriots Place website for registration

SALEM FROZEN FIRE FESTIVAL

Starting Monday the Salem Frozen Fire Festival kicks off at Charlotte Forten Park featuring acrobatic and fire performances, ice sculpture, carvings, and shopping. Guests can enjoy food and drinks all while staying warm with glowing heated igloos,
fire pits, and complimentary cozy fleece blankets. Don't miss the smores and hot chocolate garden too.

https://www.salem.org/events-calendar/category/art/day/2022-12-28/

When: December 26 @ 4 p.m. - January 1 @ 11 a.m.
Where: Charlotte Forten Park, Salem
Cost: Free

REINDEER QUEST

Grab your snow boots and head to a reindeer quest! Nine wooden reindeer will be along the Chestnut Hill Farm's trails waiting to be found. It's a day fit for the whole family and be sure to keep an eye out for everyone's favorite reindeer - Rudolph. If you miss the event - catch the 31st again in Dover at Powisset farm

https://fb.me/e/2bfBksHUz?mibextid=RQdjqZ

When: December 29, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Chestnut Hill Farm, Southboro
Cost: Free

