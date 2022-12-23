ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of California workers end strike after approving contracts

LOS ANGELES — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New statue in Virginia, replacing one of Robert E. Lee, will honor Henrietta Lacks

In recent years, the state of Virginia has removed a number of Confederate monuments, among them a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Roanoke, Va., which was taken down in 2020. In its place, a new statue honors Henrietta Lacks. Lacks was a Roanoke woman who was being treated for cervical cancer in 1951. Doctors took samples of her cancer cells without her consent. And she died later that year at age 31. Her lines of cells have helped with cancer research and the development of many vaccines.
ROANOKE, VA
Former NC superintendent Mark Johnson named Budd's state director

Former North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson has a new job. U.S. Senator-elect Ted Budd on Thursday named him as the state director for his office. Johnson headed the Department of Public Instruction from 2017 to 2021. He didn’t seek reelection and instead ran for lieutenant governor. He finished third in the Republican primary for that race.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Appeals court upholds dismissal of suit over Confederate plates

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit over North Carolina's decision to stop issuing specialty license plates with the Confederate battle flag. The North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans had sued the state Division of Motor Vehicles last year, saying the new policy violated its rights to free speech, due process, and equal protection. A lower court dismissed the case, saying it "found no claim upon which relief may be granted."
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
