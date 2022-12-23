Read full article on original website
At least 48 people have died across the U.S. in the massive storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 27 in western New York authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead have...
Recreational cannabis revenue in Colorado has been down for a year
For the first time since Colorado legalized recreational cannabis sales, revenue has been down for a year. COVID-19 has something to do with that.
Holiday lights take a special meaning deep in the Adirondack Mountains
A natural history museum in New York has created a lush space of holiday lights in the snowy woods on the bank of the Raquette River.
For Maine schools impacted by 'swatting,' the fear lasts despite the fake threats
Some schools around the country face false reports of violence. Ten schools were targeted on the same day last month in Maine. These incidents, known as swatting, seem intended to draw an armed police response. And the fake threats bring real fear. Maine Public's Nicole Ogrysko reports. NICOLE OGRYSKO, BYLINE:...
3 busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Harris' residence
The migrants traveling from Texas were dropped off on Christmas Eve in Washington, D.C. A nonprofit organization helped them reach a church for shelter, food and other care.
The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor gets 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox returned to federal court four months after he and...
Advocacy group helps Mexican families in Alabama reunite after decades apart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On a cold evening just before Thanksgiving, about two dozen families gathered at an event space near Birmingham, Ala. The room was buzzing with anticipation. Volunteers in blue T-shirts prepared a buffet with pozole, salads, gorditas and cakes, while men and women decorated tables with balloons and flowers.
An advocacy group reunites Mexican immigrants with their families for the holidays
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). MARY SCOTT HODGIN, BYLINE: Dozens of people crowd into an event space just outside of Birmingham. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). HODGIN: They set out homemade dishes like salads, a Mexican soup called pozole, cakes with fresh fruit. They decorate tables with balloons and flowers....
Kari Lake loses her legal challenge to the results of the Arizona governor's race
PHOENIX — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake's challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa...
Migrants in Massachusetts bring together Venezuelans living in the U.S.
Waves of Venezuelans arriving in Massachusetts have needed a lot of help, bringing together those who have been in the U.S. for years and unifying them with a common mission.
Illinois lawmakers push for assault weapons ban after Highland Park parade shooting
In 2023 Illinois lawmakers will push to pass a ban on assault weapons, months after the Highland Park parade shooting left seven dead and more injured.
University of California workers end strike after approving contracts
LOS ANGELES — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the...
New statue in Virginia, replacing one of Robert E. Lee, will honor Henrietta Lacks
In recent years, the state of Virginia has removed a number of Confederate monuments, among them a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Roanoke, Va., which was taken down in 2020. In its place, a new statue honors Henrietta Lacks. Lacks was a Roanoke woman who was being treated for cervical cancer in 1951. Doctors took samples of her cancer cells without her consent. And she died later that year at age 31. Her lines of cells have helped with cancer research and the development of many vaccines.
Former NC superintendent Mark Johnson named Budd's state director
Former North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson has a new job. U.S. Senator-elect Ted Budd on Thursday named him as the state director for his office. Johnson headed the Department of Public Instruction from 2017 to 2021. He didn’t seek reelection and instead ran for lieutenant governor. He finished third in the Republican primary for that race.
Appeals court upholds dismissal of suit over Confederate plates
A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit over North Carolina's decision to stop issuing specialty license plates with the Confederate battle flag. The North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans had sued the state Division of Motor Vehicles last year, saying the new policy violated its rights to free speech, due process, and equal protection. A lower court dismissed the case, saying it "found no claim upon which relief may be granted."
