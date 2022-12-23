Read full article on original website
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash near I-10 west of Tonopah, deputies say
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after a rollover crash west of Tonopah near Interstate 10 early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, the crash was reported near Harquahala Valley Road and I-10 around 6 a.m. Investigators believe the car was traveling on Harquahala Valley when it went over the I-10 and landed in the median. Crews arrived at the driver, identified only as a man, dead at the scene. Deputies say it’s not yet clear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Man dead after truck crashes into concrete barrier in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash in central Glendale near 59th Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue. Glendale police said they responded to reports of a crash around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two cars that had crashed while heading south on 59th Avenue. Police say a truck and another vehicle sideswiped each other, causing the truck to crash into a concrete barrier. The truck driver had to be pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He hasn’t been identified.
Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in Buckeye following crash
PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed in Buckeye on Tuesday afternoon following a crash, state transportation officials said. The freeway closed at Verrado Way at about 12:45 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The westbound lanes of I-10 were not affected. There was no estimated time...
Scottsdale police warning drivers of new parking ticket scam
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Old Town Scottsdale is a scammer’s new playground. They’re targeting parked vehicles with fake citations. “This year, there’s been so many scams. Like part of me is surprised and the other part of me is not surprised,” said China Carnella, a shopper. She could have easily been a victim. However, when asked if she would have questioned a ticket on her van, she said, “no.”
Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run on West Valley freeway ramp
PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision on a West Valley freeway ramp last week has been arrested, authorities said. Jonathan Baldizon, 30, was taken into custody Monday for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is accused of hitting...
Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
10-year-old boy dead, 5 others hospitalized following Avondale wreck
PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy died and five other people, including three children, were hospitalized after a wreck in Avondale on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The three children were in critical condition after the two-vehicle crash at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway, just south of Interstate 10, occurred around 9:50 a.m., according to the Avondale Police Department.
Police identify man who died in north Phoenix crash; 3 others injured
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A two-car crash in north Phoenix sent four people to the hospital Monday night. One person later died. Around 7:30 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the report of a crash at 67th Avenue and El Cortez Place, in an area where Phoenix borders Glendale and Peoria. Crews arrived to find four adults, two from each car, with serious injuries. The three men and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital, where a man who was driving one of the cars was later pronounced dead. On Tuesday, they identified him as 61-year-old Ruben Garcia.
6 people, including 4 children, hospitalized after Avondale wreck
PHOENIX — Six people, including four children, were hospitalized after a wreck in Avondale on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Three children were in critical condition and one was in serious condition after the two-vehicle crash at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway, just south of Interstate 10, according to Avondale Fire and Medical.
Phoenix man accused of torching ex-wife’s sports car in school parking lot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his ex-wife’s Chevy Camaro in a school parking lot just days before Christmas. Court documents state that 47-year-old Jose Beltran was seen on surveillance video parking across the street from a Valley school on Dec. 20. He carried a crate and a bucket onto the school parking lot and went to his ex-wife’s car. Authorities say Beltran then broke the passenger window and placed the crate and bucket inside the car. At that point, he apparently lit the Camaro on fire, started running across the street, getting into his truck and taking off, documents say.
Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days
Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow came to...
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
Man dead after shooting near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road
A man is dead after police say he was shot near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road in west Phoenix on Christmas day.
One dead, one detained after shooting near 19th Avenue and Northern
A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near 19th and Northern avenues Tuesday night, according to Phoenix police.
Man on motorized scooter in Phoenix killed in head-on crash, police say
PHOENIX - A man was killed while driving a scooter in Phoenix late Saturday night on Christmas Eve after he crashed head-on into a car. Just before midnight, Thomas Michael Lee, 55, was reportedly headed west on Glendale Avenue near 2nd Street on a motorized scooter when he crossed over into eastbound traffic and crashed into a car.
One dead, another hurt after shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road
One person is dead and another is hurt after a reported shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.
Metro Phoenix's Best New Restaurants of 2022
Over the past 12 months, lots of new restaurants have opened all over the Valley. Metro Phoenix is now the proud home of new fine dining spots, casual eateries, cocktail bars, takeout-only businesses, and inventive restaurants. Out of all the newcomers, some really hit the ground running. Here are the top 10 best new restaurants that opened in 2022.
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
