Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

WEATHER TIMELINE: More surprise snowfall? What to expect for the next 24 hours in the Big Country

(KTAB/KRBC) – Some light snowfall caught much of the Big Country by surprise Thursday morning, and as sub-freezing temperatures are set to remain, many are wondering what’s to come. The following is a timeline update from BigCountryHomepage.com meteorologists: The much talked about cold weather arrived into the Big Country early Thursday morning and brought with […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: House fire in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –A house has caught on fire near the corner of Grape Street and North 18th Street. UPDATE – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received the call around 3:04 p.m. and the fire started behind the house. AFD confirmed no injuries. Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC that occupants were asleep at the time of the […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Fire at converted storage shed causes damage to home, Abilene FD says

ABILENE, Texas — A fire that started in a converted storage shed on Grape Street spread to the main residence and caused an estimated $30,000 in damages. The Abilene Fire Department responded to the fire Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Grape Street. Crews arrived to find a small storage shed that was converted into a living space fully involved with fire in the backyard of the main home.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

What caused the collapse of the Abilene Reporter News Building?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The constant crumbling of brick and bustle along the sidewalk has been normal in Downtown Abilene as the old Abilene Reporter News building has been demolished over the past two months, but a loud bang around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday caused shoppers and business owners to wonder what went wrong. Hailey Garthwaite, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man accused of intentionally causing house fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested. Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon. A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire […]
ABILENE, TX
kwhi.com

ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL

An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
CALDWELL, TX

