Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Cowboys Earn Academic All-American AccoladesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Greer Graduates! - Hardin-Simmons UniversityHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
When was the last “White Christmas” in West Texas?
White Christmas and west Texas are not two words you typically see in the same sentence unless it regards the lack of White Christmases in the area, however, there have been a few occasions west Texans have witnessed the magic of a snowy Christmas.
WEATHER TIMELINE: More surprise snowfall? What to expect for the next 24 hours in the Big Country
(KTAB/KRBC) – Some light snowfall caught much of the Big Country by surprise Thursday morning, and as sub-freezing temperatures are set to remain, many are wondering what’s to come. The following is a timeline update from BigCountryHomepage.com meteorologists: The much talked about cold weather arrived into the Big Country early Thursday morning and brought with […]
BREAKING: House fire in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –A house has caught on fire near the corner of Grape Street and North 18th Street. UPDATE – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received the call around 3:04 p.m. and the fire started behind the house. AFD confirmed no injuries. Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC that occupants were asleep at the time of the […]
Fire at converted storage shed causes damage to home, Abilene FD says
ABILENE, Texas — A fire that started in a converted storage shed on Grape Street spread to the main residence and caused an estimated $30,000 in damages. The Abilene Fire Department responded to the fire Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Grape Street. Crews arrived to find a small storage shed that was converted into a living space fully involved with fire in the backyard of the main home.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
What caused the collapse of the Abilene Reporter News Building?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The constant crumbling of brick and bustle along the sidewalk has been normal in Downtown Abilene as the old Abilene Reporter News building has been demolished over the past two months, but a loud bang around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday caused shoppers and business owners to wonder what went wrong. Hailey Garthwaite, […]
Crime Reports: $7,200 worth of firearms stolen during Abilene vehicle burglary
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2800 block of S 41st Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim alleged a suspect […]
‘Madea’ spreads holiday cheer at Abilene Whataburger, raises mental health awareness
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holiday’s can be a difficult time for many. Some may deal with seasonal depression – others may be reminded of an upsetting memory associated with the holiday season. Latrina Roberts has worked at Whataburger off of Southwest Drive as a service ambassador for years. This year, She dressed up as […]
Abilene man accused of intentionally causing house fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested. Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon. A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire […]
kwhi.com
ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL
An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
Comments / 0