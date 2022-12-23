Location: 500 block S. East St. INFORMATION: While at the station, a complainant came in and stated that they wished to file a fraud complaint. The complainant stated that between December 18th and December 21st, an unknown suspect(s) had made several fraudulent transactions on their account. The complainant stated that several of the transactions were able to be stopped however, there were approximately five transactions that had successfully gone through. The complainant stated that the incident had been reported to their bank and the bank was able to provide a shipping address where some of the items had been sent. Telephone contact was made with the person who resided at the address where the items were supposed to be shipped to in Pennsylvania, and they denied any knowledge of the orders. The subject stated that they work evenings and are currently in the process of moving. The case was closed due to a lack of investigative leads.

