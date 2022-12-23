Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Highway crews back on the road after short break, renewed reports of slick spots
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Highway Crews are back on the roads again after a short-lived break, following renewed reports of slick spots. According to a Monday release from the cabinet, snow showers have created additional slick spots in localized areas, mainly along the following roadways: Interstate 69, the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway, and parts of U.S. 45.
Texas Turnaround, first in state, in Covington now open, provides safe interstate access
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office announced the final configuration of the state’s first Texas Turnaround Lane — in Covington — and it is now open to traffic. Named for its beginning and subsequent popularity in the State of Texas, the Texas Turnaround helps traffic...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Hamilton Cleves Road in Whitewater Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Hamilton Cleves Road in Whitewater Township, lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road and Chesswood Drive in Colerain
WHITE OAK, Ohio — Crews are responded to a report of a crash on West Galbraith Road and Chesswood Drive in White Oak,. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
kbsi23.com
Western Kentucky residents under National Weather Service advisement
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A cold front will will sweep through the region tonight, according to a Monday afternoon report issued by the National Weather Service. Light now, with accumulations of up to one inch are possible along the front. Temperatures behind the front will fall to to the...
WLWT 5
Drivers battling road conditions in Kentucky
RICHWOOD, Ky. — The snowfall may be over, but the temperatures remain very frigid. This weekend, drivers are dealing with backups in Kentucky trying to get home for the holidays. "I've moved up, you know, few miles. We've gotten to move a few miles here and there, but we...
104.1 WIKY
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Westbourne Drive in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Westbourne Drive in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLKY.com
Statewide alert goes out that I-71 to and from northern Kentucky is impassible
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — Drivers heading northbound on I-71 are being urged to avoid the area near Gallatin County. A mass statewide alert went out to people's phones and TVs warning them of the issue more than 10 hours after it had been closed on Friday night. The northbound...
KFVS12
KYTC crews treating, plowing roadways
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland late last week, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are back out on roadways early Monday morning, December 26. KYTC said crews started spot-treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots around 3 a.m.
‘Cousin Eddie’ display in Kentucky leads to police response
After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on train tracks near U.S. Route 50 in Whitewater Township
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on train tracks near U.S. Route 50 in Whitewater Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Police: Man accused of shooting wife, later shooting at deputy in southeast Indiana
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting involving a deputy in southeast Indiana Friday. It happened early Friday morning when Indiana State Police said Franklin County Deputy Arin Bowers responded to the area of State Route 1 and U.S. 52 for a report of a man walking while holding a young child.
WLKY.com
Kentucky energy co-operative asking public's help relieving strain on power grid in extreme cold
Ky. — Several electrical co-operatives in Kentucky are calling upon members to reduce unnecessary power use during the extreme cold the state is experiencing. Power consumption is approaching record levels, according to Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Co-opoeratives. They are asking for help in putting less strain on the grid.
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Crews Prepare For Another Round Of Snow Overnight
After getting a brief break from their snow-fighting efforts, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing to respond to another round of winter weather overnight into Monday. An overnight clipper system could drop an inch or more of additional snow on parts of the region. The KYTC District...
WLWT 5
West Chester firefighters respond to smoking HVAC unit
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester firefighters responded to Tylersville Road for reports of a structure fire that was ultimately revealed to be an HVAC issue, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews were called to the Chesterwood...
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
State officials provide update on winter weather event, advise Kentuckians to stay off the roads
Update from state officials on winter weather event
WKYT 27
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
