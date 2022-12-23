ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

advantagenews.com

After cold blast, Christmas Wonderland wraps up on Tuesday

Christmas Wonderland at Alton’s Rock Spring Park is in its final days. You can still check it out today (Monday) and Tuesday from 6-9pm both nights. The Grandpa Gang is the group that volunteers their time to set up the display and keep it running for the month or so it’s open.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Water main breaks in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Closures and cancellations for Thursday

-The Overnight Warming Center in Alton will be open tonight. -All activities and events at Lewis & Clark Community College are canceled for Friday. -The Christmas Wonderland light display at Rock Spring Park in Alton is closed Thursday night and Friday night. -Missouri Botanical Garden - Garden Glow closed tonight.
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Neighbors slam Open Door welcome center

The Open Door Animal Sanctuary’s plans to build a welcome center got the cold shoulder from some people who live near the proposed site at Hwy. MM and Duda Road in House Springs. However, the nonprofit agency’s request to rezone the .96-acre tract from residential to planned commercial received...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night

ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow. The range of snow expected to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Water main break near Lindbergh and Lawrence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large water main broke in the 300 block of North Lindbergh at Lawrence Drive. Southbound Lindbergh was closed at Quailways Drive due to the water main break. Southbound Lindbergh reopened at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

I-270 closed at Graham Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
FLORISSANT, MO
WCIA

Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning

Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis Kolache restaurant to open in Arnold

A Ballwin couple will bring a unique restaurant filled with sweet and savory offerings to Arnold. Jen and Tim Heilwagner plan to open a St. Louis Kolache restaurant at 1249 Water Tower Plaza, a shopping plaza off Jeffco Boulevard anchored by the Schnucks grocery store. “Arnold was a very intentional...
ARNOLD, MO
wgel.com

Greenville House Fire On Christmas Day

Greenville firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Rt. 140 on Christmas Day. The call came in around 9:30 AM. Fire officials told WGEL a minivan was parked under a carport. The van caught fire, which in turn caught the carport on fire and then part of the home. The fire was contained to the carport and one are of the house. It was not a total loss, but the home did sustain significant damage. The minivan was a total loss.
GREENVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

$1-million Illinois lottery winning ticket sold in Alton

The Illinois Lottery has reported a $1-million winning ticket was recently sold in Alton. The news release said the winning ticket for December 22 was sold at the Phillips 66 at 1660 East Broadway. The winning numbers were 2-3-13-21-28-43. Lottery officials say if you have the winning ticket, sign the...
ALTON, IL

