advantagenews.com
After cold blast, Christmas Wonderland wraps up on Tuesday
Christmas Wonderland at Alton’s Rock Spring Park is in its final days. You can still check it out today (Monday) and Tuesday from 6-9pm both nights. The Grandpa Gang is the group that volunteers their time to set up the display and keep it running for the month or so it’s open.
KMOV
Water main breaks in the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
advantagenews.com
Closures and cancellations for Thursday
-The Overnight Warming Center in Alton will be open tonight. -All activities and events at Lewis & Clark Community College are canceled for Friday. -The Christmas Wonderland light display at Rock Spring Park in Alton is closed Thursday night and Friday night. -Missouri Botanical Garden - Garden Glow closed tonight.
Residents in South City apartment building say they haven't had heat all winter
ST. LOUIS — Residents in a South City apartment building said they have been without heat all winter. Veteran Edward Wood said he has lived in his apartment for more than seven years and right now he does not have heat or power at his apartment on Gustine Avenue.
myleaderpaper.com
Neighbors slam Open Door welcome center
The Open Door Animal Sanctuary’s plans to build a welcome center got the cold shoulder from some people who live near the proposed site at Hwy. MM and Duda Road in House Springs. However, the nonprofit agency’s request to rezone the .96-acre tract from residential to planned commercial received...
Light overnight snow makes roads, sidewalks slick Monday
FLORISSANT, Mo. — As Santa Claus departed town Sunday, he left behind a light dusting of snow. For people who have to get out on the day after Christmas, it is likely to affect travel. Area roadways contain some slick spots. Light snow is covering wet or frozen pavement, making sidewalks slick under foot.
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow. The range of snow expected to […]
KMOV
Water main break near Lindbergh and Lawrence
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large water main broke in the 300 block of North Lindbergh at Lawrence Drive. Southbound Lindbergh was closed at Quailways Drive due to the water main break. Southbound Lindbergh reopened at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
KMOV
I-270 closed at Graham Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
vandaliaradio.com
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
KMOV
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.
What to expect weatherwise on Christmas Eve, Day and beyond in St. Louis
Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will continue today and tomorrow. Limit time outdoors because wind chill values will be as low as -25 .
Last round of snow ends Monday evening, temperature highs near 60 by Thursday
An overnight round of light snow is almost done as a clipper system moves through the region Monday.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis Kolache restaurant to open in Arnold
A Ballwin couple will bring a unique restaurant filled with sweet and savory offerings to Arnold. Jen and Tim Heilwagner plan to open a St. Louis Kolache restaurant at 1249 Water Tower Plaza, a shopping plaza off Jeffco Boulevard anchored by the Schnucks grocery store. “Arnold was a very intentional...
wgel.com
Greenville House Fire On Christmas Day
Greenville firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Rt. 140 on Christmas Day. The call came in around 9:30 AM. Fire officials told WGEL a minivan was parked under a carport. The van caught fire, which in turn caught the carport on fire and then part of the home. The fire was contained to the carport and one are of the house. It was not a total loss, but the home did sustain significant damage. The minivan was a total loss.
What grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Forget something?. With so much time and energy going into checking off those Christmas lists, it's understandable that the grocery list might have gotten left by the wayside. Don't worry though! If you're in need of a last-minute Christmas dinner ingredient, there are a few options...
advantagenews.com
$1-million Illinois lottery winning ticket sold in Alton
The Illinois Lottery has reported a $1-million winning ticket was recently sold in Alton. The news release said the winning ticket for December 22 was sold at the Phillips 66 at 1660 East Broadway. The winning numbers were 2-3-13-21-28-43. Lottery officials say if you have the winning ticket, sign the...
