(Minneapolis, MN) -- Twin Cities Salvation Army officials say they have fallen short of their Christmas fundraising goal this holiday season. They are one point eight million dollars behind what was raised at this same time in 2021. Members expect an increase in donations before the deadline on New Year's Eve. As of Friday, the Salvation Army had raised 7-point-1-million dollars of its 12-point-5-million dollar quarterly goal.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO