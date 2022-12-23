Read full article on original website
North Dakota hosting free Ice Fishing weekend
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are getting an opportunity to go ice fishing without a license. This Saturday and Sunday will be the state's annual free ice fishing weekend. The goal is to get more people involved in the activity. All other winter fishing regulations apply. More details on the...
First Day Hikes coming to North Dakota State Parks
(Bismarck, ND) -- Three North Dakota state parks will be hosting First Day Hikes. The hikes will be held January 1st at Cross Ranch, Fort Stevenson, and Fort Abraham Lincoln parks. The North Dakota parks are among parks across the nation hosting the hikes. The program is intended to encourage...
U of M Medical School proposing rural campus
(St. Paul, MN) -- The University of Minnesota Medical School is considering its options for a new regional, rural campus for specialty residency programs. The goal of the new location would be to address the growing need for physicians in rural Minnesota. The dean of the U of M medical...
North Dakota Health and Human Services to host 'conversation' on quality and impact services study
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Health and Human Services is set to host a public conversation on January 4th from 11 a.m. to noon to share new developments about the National Core Indicators used by the state to measure quality of services and their impact on individuals with disabilities. HHS...
Twin Cities Salvation Army behind about $1.8M Christmas fundraising
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Twin Cities Salvation Army officials say they have fallen short of their Christmas fundraising goal this holiday season. They are one point eight million dollars behind what was raised at this same time in 2021. Members expect an increase in donations before the deadline on New Year's Eve. As of Friday, the Salvation Army had raised 7-point-1-million dollars of its 12-point-5-million dollar quarterly goal.
