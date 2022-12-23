ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter exec who took court action over Elon Musk's 'hardcore' stay-or-go ultimatum has now left the company, report says

By Beatrice Nolan
 6 days ago

Sinead McSweeney, who was Twitter's public policy VP, has reportedly left the company.

Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

  • A Twitter executive who took court action over Elon Musk's "hardcore" deadline has left the company.
  • Sinead McSweeney, who was Twitter's public policy VP, left her role on Thursday, Reuters reported.
  • Twitter previously said it had reinstated McSweeney after she failed to respond to Musk's ultimatum.

A Twitter executive who took court action over Elon Musk's "hardcore" stay-or-go ultimatum has left the company, Reuters reported .

Sinead McSweeney, who was Twitter's public policy vice-president, left on Thursday after her team was hit with a fresh round of layoffs, Reuters said. Her LinkedIn profile has "former" before her Twitter job title.

McSweeney is understood to have been replaced by Nick Pickles, who had been Twitter's senior director for global public policy strategy, the news agency reported.

The latest Twitter layoffs, which began on Wednesday, affected half of Twitter's public policy team, according to messages seen by Insider's Kali Hays .

In November, McSweeney secured a temporary injunction from an Irish court to keep her job after she failed to respond to Elon Musk's "hardcore" ultimatum.

The new Twitter CEO sent staff an email on November 15 telling them to sign up for his "extremely hardcore" work culture at Twitter 2.0, or quit. The email specified that all employees had to agree to the policy by November 17, but McSweeney did not comply.

However, she said she had no intention of resigning and didn't respond due to confusion about her employment contract, The Irish Times reported .

After failing to respond to the email, McSweeney said Twitter informed her she had submitted a "voluntary resignation" and she was locked out of company systems and the Dublin office.

Earlier this month Twitter told an Irish court it had reinstated McSweeney as public policy VP.

Representatives for Twitter and McSweeney did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

