WMUR.com

Some Granite Staters still without power after three days

MEREDITH, N.H. — Hundreds of Granite Staters remain without power after Friday's storm. New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said they dealt with damage from more than 500 locations serving 70,000 members around New Hampshire. Monday afternoon NHEC has less than 1,500 outages in 250 locations to deal with. Utitlity providers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Thousands without power in New Hampshire on Christmas

CONCORD, N.H. - Thousands were still without power in New Hampshire on Christmas morning, following Friday's damaging storm.State officials said power was out for 17,000 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Utility crews brought back electricity for more than 12,000 customers Saturday night.By 6:30 p.m., 6,000 customers were still without power. "Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. "Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby."Click the links to view outage maps from Eversource, Unitil, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op. Many in Maine were also still without power on Sunday. CBS News has confirmed at least 20 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: A chilly Christmas in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The cold weekend continues on Christmas Day...a moderating trend is expecting during the upcoming week. Today will feature some sun and chilly conditions with highs mainly in the 20's. It will be a bit breezy at times with wind chills in the single digits or teens. There may be a flurry or two up in the mountains.
MassLive.com

Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts

Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Power Restoration Continues on Christmas Day in NH, Maine

Utility crews braved the wind and cold and restored power across northern New England on Saturday and estimate most would be restored on Christmas Day. The winds died down on Saturday but temperatures remained in the teens creating brutal work conditions as crews continued their restoration work. As of 7:40...
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
ABC6.com

Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
CBS Boston

Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Merrimack Valley

ANDOVER - Wind and rain, ripped through the Merrimack Valley, leaving an estimated 17,000 people without power Friday. One of the hardest hit towns is Andover. "We have approximately a third of the town without power at this point," said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield. National Grid estimates power may not be fully restored in Andover until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They acknowledge that some homes may be dark into next week. Just one power pole can take up to seven hours to replace. "There was a pole that's leaning, a tree that was dead knocked over the pole, knocked...
ANDOVER, MA
WMUR.com

Thousands remain without power through Christmas Eve

DEERFIELD, N.H. — It could take until Christmas evening for many Granite Staters to have their electricity restored. Unitil says the majority of its customers should be back online by 6 p.m. Sunday, but certain customers could take longer, especially in areas with extensive damage. Eversource expects 10,000-15,000 customers...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMTW

Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain

MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
MAINE STATE
