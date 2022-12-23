Read full article on original website
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap. A dog owner is sounding the alarm down in East Corinth after her dog was killed in a likely illegal trap on private land. Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters. Updated: 9 minutes...
Thousands of Mainers remain in the dark following massive weekend storm
MAINE, USA — Thousands of Mainers are still in the dark Monday, three days after a powerful rain and windstorm blanketed the state. "It was really hurricane-level damage in terms of the devastation we saw on the system," Versant Power President John Flynn said. As of Monday afternoon, more...
WMUR.com
Some Granite Staters still without power after three days
MEREDITH, N.H. — Hundreds of Granite Staters remain without power after Friday's storm. New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said they dealt with damage from more than 500 locations serving 70,000 members around New Hampshire. Monday afternoon NHEC has less than 1,500 outages in 250 locations to deal with. Utitlity providers...
WMTW
Four days after holiday storm, some Mainers still don't have power
SEBAGO, Maine — It was a storm unlike anything many of us have seen in the last few years. Heavy rains battered Maine this holiday weekend as the powerful storm moved through and left behind a wake of damage ahead of Christmas. Roads had to be closed due to...
Thousands without power in New Hampshire on Christmas
CONCORD, N.H. - Thousands were still without power in New Hampshire on Christmas morning, following Friday's damaging storm.State officials said power was out for 17,000 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Utility crews brought back electricity for more than 12,000 customers Saturday night.By 6:30 p.m., 6,000 customers were still without power. "Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. "Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby."Click the links to view outage maps from Eversource, Unitil, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op. Many in Maine were also still without power on Sunday. CBS News has confirmed at least 20 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.
WMUR.com
Video: A chilly Christmas in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The cold weekend continues on Christmas Day...a moderating trend is expecting during the upcoming week. Today will feature some sun and chilly conditions with highs mainly in the 20's. It will be a bit breezy at times with wind chills in the single digits or teens. There may be a flurry or two up in the mountains.
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts
Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
Power Restoration Continues on Christmas Day in NH, Maine
Utility crews braved the wind and cold and restored power across northern New England on Saturday and estimate most would be restored on Christmas Day. The winds died down on Saturday but temperatures remained in the teens creating brutal work conditions as crews continued their restoration work. As of 7:40...
About 6,000 customers still without power in New Hampshire, state officials say
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Utility crews were working to restore power to thousands of households in New Hampshire on Christmas Day, state officials said Sunday. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, about 6,000 customers in New Hampshire remained without power as crews worked to restore service. “We would like to...
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
ABC6.com
Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Merrimack Valley
ANDOVER - Wind and rain, ripped through the Merrimack Valley, leaving an estimated 17,000 people without power Friday. One of the hardest hit towns is Andover. "We have approximately a third of the town without power at this point," said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield. National Grid estimates power may not be fully restored in Andover until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They acknowledge that some homes may be dark into next week. Just one power pole can take up to seven hours to replace. "There was a pole that's leaning, a tree that was dead knocked over the pole, knocked...
WMUR.com
Thousands remain without power through Christmas Eve
DEERFIELD, N.H. — It could take until Christmas evening for many Granite Staters to have their electricity restored. Unitil says the majority of its customers should be back online by 6 p.m. Sunday, but certain customers could take longer, especially in areas with extensive damage. Eversource expects 10,000-15,000 customers...
WMTW
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain
MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
WMUR.com
Flood warning in effect for eastern, southeastern New Hampshire; temperatures plummeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The severe thunderstorm warning is over. Stay tuned for updates. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for east-central and southeastern New Hampshire until 6:15 p.m. as a sharp cold front on the back side of the powerful storm hitting New Hampshire swipes through. The warning...
WMUR.com
Powerful storm to pull away from New Hampshire; temperatures plummeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A powerful storm pounded New Hampshire on Friday with some early snowfall, lots of heavy rain, incredibly powerful wind gusts and caused some flooding at rivers and the coastline. When a sharp front moved through Friday evening, it sparked a severe thunderstorm warning for most of...
manchesterinklink.com
Some 80,000 still without power in New Hampshire after winter storm wallops New England
CONCORD, NH – As of 7 a.m. Saturday, almost 80,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power due to downed trees and wires as crews continue working to restore service. The Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) urges residents and visitors to use caution...
