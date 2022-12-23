Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
12 Chicagoland Winter Playgrounds for Ice Skating and HockeyThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
5 people killed, 14 wounded by gunfire in Chicago over Christmas weekend
CHICAGO - Five people were killed and 14 others were wounded by gunfire over the Christmas weekend across Chicago. Friday night, a man was shot to death after an argument in a backyard in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone about 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when he was shot in the back and abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.
fox32chicago.com
Driver fatally shot, then crashes into vehicle on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed while driving on Christmas night in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. The 21-year-old was driving around 10:30 p.m. when someone shot him in the back and he crashed into another vehicle in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue, according to police. Paramedics rendered...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot in off-campus apartment near University of Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was wounded in an off-campus apartment Monday afternoon in Hyde Park on the South Side. About 1:40 p.m., responding officers found a person with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to the University of Chicago Police Department.
fox32chicago.com
Two men in custody in River North Red Line holdup
CHICAGO - Two men are in police custody after an early Christmas Day Red Line robbery left a man injured in the River North neighborhood. The man, 43, was waiting on a CTA platform in the 500 block of North State Street when three men approached him and robbed him of his personal belongings at about 3:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Roof collapses from fire at Maywood church
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A fire is out Monday night after damaging a church in west suburban Maywood. Crews battled the elements as well as the blaze after smoke was spotted at the rear of the church. The roof eventually collapsed. No injuries were reported.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead with gunshot wound to the head in parked car in Maywood
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Maywood Sunday night. At about 11:26 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was found in a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. She was transported to an...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on man in Gage Park alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot in an alley Monday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was standing in an alley around 4:31 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 54th Street when two gunmen approached him and started shooting, police said. He suffered...
Boy, 15, critically wounded after being struck multiple times by gunfire in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in Englewood.It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday near Normal Avenue and 72nd Street by Hamilton Park.Police say the teen was standing on the sidewalk when a red jeep pulled up and started shooting.The boy was struck multiple times and suffered injuries to his torso and legs.He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in the face in Bronzeville apartment
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. At about 1:55 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel when she was shot in the face by an unknown offender. The woman was transported to an area hospital...
fox32chicago.com
Hyundais reported stolen from this South Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after several Hyundais were stolen off the street from a neighborhood on the city's South Side. In each incident, the victim parked their Hyundai cars on a Woodlawn street and returned later to find them missing, according to a CPD community alert. The...
Chicago police: Man killed in shooting, crash in East Beverly
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in the East Beverly neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Maywood church fire: Large flames engulf beloved community facility, causing roof to cave in
Large flames could be seen coming from the church Monday afternoon.
Woman, 30, shot through door and critically wounded in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A woman was shot through her door and critically wounded Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was in her home around 2:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard when someone she knew knocked outside and started shooting through her door, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
trendingwork.com
Man Fatally Shot In Mariano’s Lot; Missing Northwestern Student Found Dead; Chicago Is Hit By A Snowstorm!
Nearly three days after he vanished, a graduate student from Northwestern University was found dead in Diversey Harbor on Tuesday. Police in Chicago reported that 25-year-old Peter Salvino went missing after leaving a party in Lincoln Park over the weekend. After 12:15 a.m. Sunday, his last known contact was on FaceTime, according to authorities.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound to the back
CHICAGO - A teen boy was listed in good condition after being shot in the back Monday night. At about 10:26 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, Chicago police said. The boy said that he was a passenger...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old fatally shot during argument on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument in a backyard Friday night in the Albany Park neighborhood. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone in the backyard around 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the back and abdomen, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Person wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood
CHICAGO - A person was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting Christmas night in the Englewood neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk around 10:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Normal Avenue when someone pulled up in a white sedan and started shooting, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report
Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
Comments / 2