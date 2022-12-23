Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Southwest, Peloton, Tesla, Herbalife and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Southwest — Shares dropped more than 4% after the company canceled 70% of its scheduled flights and warned that mass disruptions would continue "for the next several days." Airlines had canceled thousands of U.S. flights over the last week in the midst of severe snow, ice, high winds and cold around the country.
Michael Farr: These Are 2023's Top Stock Picks for What Could Be a Rocky Year
Selecting a Top Ten list for 2023 feels a bit different this year. With several historical measures virtually guaranteeing recession, the prospect for stock market gains is meager at best. If a recession occurs, the S&P 500 could decline just over 30% on average from the highs and earnings may contract an average of 20%. The term "average" is a bit misleading, too. The declines could be greater or less than the average and still be considered very normal. At one point, the S&P 500 was down 24% for the year, and it looks to close 2022 down by about 19%. This could mean that the lows have been made. Tony Dwyer from Canaccord Genuity doesn't think so. He said the data demonstrates that no historical low has ever been made before a recession had begun. To wit, it appears lower market lows await in 2023.
Tesla's Stock Is Headed for Its Worst Month, Quarter and Year on Record
Tesla shares dropping 9% on Tuesday and are now down 42% in December. Investors are bailing on the stock as challenges mount for Tesla abroad and at home, and as Elon Musk continues to spend an outsize amount of time at Twitter. Multiple outlets reported fresh challenges for Tesla production...
IBM Beat All Its Large-Cap Tech Peers in 2022 as Investors Shunned Growth for Safety
IBM is up 6% in 2022, topping every large-cap tech stock. The company has bolstered its consulting business with small acquisitions and cozied up to fast-growing cloud providers Amazon and Microsoft. IBM generated $752 million in free cash flow in the latest quarter and paid out $1.5 billion in dividends.
European Markets Advance as Upbeat Sentiment Continues
LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. Germany's DAX was up by around 0.7% during afternoon trade, while France's CAC 40 added 1% and Italy's FTSE MIB around 0.3%. The U.K.'s FTSE index is closed Tuesday for a public holiday.
Stocks Waver as Yields Rise and Investors Look Ahead to 2023
Stocks seesawed Tuesday, at the start of the holiday-shortened week, as yields climbed and investors weighed the economic outlook for 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 dipped 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.1%. China-linked stocks advanced as the country loosened Covid...
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
Asia Markets Rise as China Says It Will End Quarantine for Inbound Travelers
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia rose as China officially announced overnight it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy that it's held for nearly three years. The nation also downgraded Covid to a...
Chinese EV Maker Nio Cuts Delivery Guidance for Fourth Quarter, Citing Covid Disruptions
Electric vehicle maker Nio lowered its expectations for fourth quarter deliveries. The Chinese company now expects to deliver roughly 39,000 vehicles after projecting between 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles. Nio cited Covid-induced supply chain disruptions. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. lowered its fourth quarter outlook for deliveries, citing supply chain...
Meat Bans, Soaring Gold Prices and ‘Un-Brexit'? One Bank's ‘Outrageous' Predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
You Got the AirPods Pro for the Holidays. Here Are Some of the Coolest Features You Need to Know About
If you're new to AirPods, or if you have an older generation, there are plenty of new features you'll want to take advantage of with these earbuds. You can control the volume directly on the stems of your new AirPods. Transparency mode on the new AirPods is a big improvement...
An Indian Tech Unicorn's Founders Share 3 Tips for Success — Including a ‘Hit by a Bus' Plan
Harsh Jain says it's an "open secret" that he doesn't use his own fantasy sports app — for fantasy football, at least. "I am still committed to fantasy football on Fantasy Premier League, the reason we created Dream11." Fantasy sports are online games in which players create virtual teams...
China to Scrap Quarantine for International Travelers in an Essential End of Zero-Covid
BEIJING — China announced late Monday that travelers will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland starting Jan. 8. The forthcoming shift follows an abrupt relaxation this month in domestic Covid controls. The changes end the bulk of the most restrictive measures that China had imposed for nearly three years under its zero-Covid policy.
