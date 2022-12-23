ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Southwest, Peloton, Tesla, Herbalife and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Southwest — Shares dropped more than 4% after the company canceled 70% of its scheduled flights and warned that mass disruptions would continue "for the next several days." Airlines had canceled thousands of U.S. flights over the last week in the midst of severe snow, ice, high winds and cold around the country.
NBC Chicago

Michael Farr: These Are 2023's Top Stock Picks for What Could Be a Rocky Year

Selecting a Top Ten list for 2023 feels a bit different this year. With several historical measures virtually guaranteeing recession, the prospect for stock market gains is meager at best. If a recession occurs, the S&P 500 could decline just over 30% on average from the highs and earnings may contract an average of 20%. The term "average" is a bit misleading, too. The declines could be greater or less than the average and still be considered very normal. At one point, the S&P 500 was down 24% for the year, and it looks to close 2022 down by about 19%. This could mean that the lows have been made. Tony Dwyer from Canaccord Genuity doesn't think so. He said the data demonstrates that no historical low has ever been made before a recession had begun. To wit, it appears lower market lows await in 2023.
NBC Chicago

Tesla's Stock Is Headed for Its Worst Month, Quarter and Year on Record

Tesla shares dropping 9% on Tuesday and are now down 42% in December. Investors are bailing on the stock as challenges mount for Tesla abroad and at home, and as Elon Musk continues to spend an outsize amount of time at Twitter. Multiple outlets reported fresh challenges for Tesla production...
NBC Chicago

European Markets Advance as Upbeat Sentiment Continues

LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. Germany's DAX was up by around 0.7% during afternoon trade, while France's CAC 40 added 1% and Italy's FTSE MIB around 0.3%. The U.K.'s FTSE index is closed Tuesday for a public holiday.
NBC Chicago

Stocks Waver as Yields Rise and Investors Look Ahead to 2023

Stocks seesawed Tuesday, at the start of the holiday-shortened week, as yields climbed and investors weighed the economic outlook for 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 dipped 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.1%. China-linked stocks advanced as the country loosened Covid...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy