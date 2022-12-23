ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Noem unloads on the transgender community, says it promotes a “radical ideology” that “divides our youth.”

Gov. Kristi Noem decided last week to terminate a contract between the State of South Dakota and The Transformation Project (TP), a South Dakota organization that says its mission “is to support and empower transgender individuals and their families while educating communities in SD and the surrounding region about gender identity and expression.”
Health Department Secretary Melissa Magstadt talks with KWAT News (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown’s Melissa Magstadt takes on a new job this week. The former state lawmaker assumes the role of Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health tomorrow (Tuesday). Her appointment was announced last week by Governor Kristi Noem. Magstadt has owned and operated Quick Care Clinics in...
FEENSTRA & JOHNSON VOTE NO ON OMNIBUS BILL

THE US HOUSE PASSED THE ONE POINT SEVEN TRILLION DOLLAR OMNIBUS SPENDING BILL LAST FRIDAY AND THEN WENT HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS. IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA ALSO VOTED NO. JOHNSON SAYS HE DOES NOT WANT TO SEE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OVER A BUDGET IMPASSE:. OMNIBUS2 OC………VOTED FOR...
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes

Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard's mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to...
Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press

Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
Demand for food increasing in South Dakota

SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Kjose says they will...
EYE ON KELOLAND: A new chapter for old farmhouses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s the end of an era for a local photographer who’s been preserving pieces of farm history for a decade. This is the last year Abby Bischoff will be producing her Abandoned South Dakota calendar highlighting abandoned farm sites across the state. Abby...
Nebraska Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton resigns

Former Lincoln state Sen. Tony Fulton is resigning his position leading the state's Department of Revenue. Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked Fulton for his six years of service as the state's tax commissioner in a news release. Prior to his appointment, Fulton, 50, ran a small business and was a state...
SD Supreme Court: Bride’s agreement wasn’t voluntary

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge’s finding that a Beadle County woman’s signature on a pre-marriage agreement wasn’t voluntary has divided the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a split decision that was publicly released Thursday, three of the five justices found in favor of Kathryn...
Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed as Nebraska’s newest state senator. Ballard replaces State Sen. Mike Hilgers, who represents Dist. 21, as he takes on the role of Nebraska’s attorney general in January. The announcement was made Thursday morning during a joint news conference...
2022 a Hair Raising Experience in South Dakota!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Normally on Christmas Day, with New Year’s Day right around the corner, we like to give you the gift of laughter with bloopers or a funny soundbite. But this year we must report on a most important and, depending on your point...
What county has the longest life expectancy in North Dakota?

STACKER — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
