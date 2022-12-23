ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

6abc

Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers to 8th straight victory

NEW YORK -- After a Joel Embiid tip-in put thePhiladelphia 76ers up by 14 with under five minutes remaining Sunday afternoon, the superstar center stretched his arms out wide above his head and soaked in the boos from the partisan crowd at Madison Square Garden. Thanks to dominant performances from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup against Washington

Philadelphia 76ers (20-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.1 points per game. The Wizards are 7-13 in conference play. Washington gives up...
WASHINGTON, DC

