Reselling items like snacks from Costco on Amazon for a profit can be a profitable business venture for those with the knowledge and resources to do it correctly. However, it is important to keep in mind that reselling is a competitive industry and requires careful research and planning to be successful. According to a recent article by the U.S. Sun, a young man named Will Rivera shared a video that his little brothers go to Costco and scan snack items like protein shakes to see if it would be profitable to sell on Amazon. It is working very well for them as they average a profit of $5000 a month from reselling Costco products.

6 DAYS AGO