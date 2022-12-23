Read full article on original website
Related
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
TechCrunch
Tesla announces a $300 charging mat that can recharge 3 devices at once
Inside the Cybertruck-inspired aluminum casing is a wireless charging platform named FreePower from a startup called Aira. This is the same platform used in other multi-device charging mats like the Nomad Base Station Pro. This technology provides up to 15W of fast charging for up to three devices. Allegedly, users can just toss their devices on the Alcantara surface, and no matter where they land, they’ll get recharged.
insideevs.com
Tesla Selling Display Models And Demo Cars For Big Year-End Push
According to Electrek, Tesla has given its shops in North America permission to sell demos, display models, and test-drive cars prior to the end of 2022. Essentially, it seems the Tesla stores can deliver every electric vehicle within their walls and parking lots. With the way it has been going...
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont Factory fills up outbound lot with vehicles on Christmas Eve
It’s the final stretch of Q4 2022, and Tesla is once more engaged in an end-of-quarter delivery push. This is hinted at in the company’s recent strategies to push more vehicle sales — such as the rollout of discounts — as well as the strong stream of vehicles coming out of Tesla’s EV plant in California, the Fremont Factory.
Elon Musk says we're 'overdue' for a recession, won't sell any more Tesla stock for 18-24 months: 'I need to sell some stock to make sure there was powder dry to account for a worst-case scenario'
In a Twitter Spaces chat, Elon Musk said he wouldn't sell Tesla stock until 2025. Tesla shares have plummeted since he took over as CEO of Twitter.
Tesla Stock: Just How Low Can It Go?
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock can’t find the brakes. The stock opened 4.6% lower on Tuesday, the first session of the holiday-shortened trading week and the last trading week of 2022. The electric-vehicle leader's shares at last check were off 8%. Should Tesla stock close lower on...
Apple Insider
These software & streaming deals can still be ordered for Christmas
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — From TV streaming services to Microsoft Office software, there are a variety of deals to snap up this holiday weekend. Each deal below has been hand curated by the AppleInsider Deals Team to offer...
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple MagSafe chargers from $30, official iPhone 13 cases starting at $25, more
All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by holiday pricing returning on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers from $30. That’s alongside nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $25, and a chance to put the latest iPad mini 6 under the tree with $99 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple Insider
Apple issues watchOS 9.2 update for Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released watchOS 9.2 to the public, mainly focusing on bug fixes and performance upgrades. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS Watch app, selecting General, then Software Update, and...
insideevs.com
Tesla 4680-Type Battery Cell Production Nears 1 Million/Week
Tesla announced this week that the Kato Road pilot battery facility in Fremont, California achieved a new production milestone. According to the company's tweet, the team managed to produce roughly 868,000 4680-type cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells during the last 7 days. Tesla added also a reference that such a number...
ZDNet
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
Apple’s 20-inch foldable MacBook rumored for release in 2027
Early this year, DSCC Ross Young and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to create a mix of a foldable MacBook or foldable iPad in the future as the company started experimenting with two touchable displays. A report indicates that the Cupertino firm has prompted the development project of a 20-inch foldable device.
Bill Gates Tweets Again, But Less
After an article by TheStreet reporting that the Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report co-founder hadn't been on Twitter since Nov. 19, the billionaire posted a few messages. This seems to be a way for the philanthropist to indicate without doubt that he was not boycotting the platform, which was purchased on Oct. 27 by Elon Musk, with whom Gates has been in conflict for several months.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Auto Brightness on iPhone or iPad?
Although auto-brightness is a convenient feature, it sometimes struggles to perform in ambient lights. Even a slight shadow block on the phone’s light sensor can reduce brightness, regardless of how bright the surrounding environment is. Not only that, but if you usually use your iPhone outside, using it at...
People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online
If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
Kids make $5000 a month reselling snacks from Costco
Reselling items like snacks from Costco on Amazon for a profit can be a profitable business venture for those with the knowledge and resources to do it correctly. However, it is important to keep in mind that reselling is a competitive industry and requires careful research and planning to be successful. According to a recent article by the U.S. Sun, a young man named Will Rivera shared a video that his little brothers go to Costco and scan snack items like protein shakes to see if it would be profitable to sell on Amazon. It is working very well for them as they average a profit of $5000 a month from reselling Costco products.
yankodesign.com
This Tron-inspired low-slung serpent will be Metaverse world’s most desirable possession
Tron Legacy set the bar way up high in 2010 when it showed the world what a futuristic set of wheels ought to look like. Those peeking headlights, low-slung body shape and hubless wheels – all sparked a renewed interest in bikes destined for decades ahead. The dream still...
Apple Insider
Top year-end deals knock up to $550 off Apple gear, software & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of the year's best deals on Mac hardware, software, and even streaming services end soon, delivering up to $550 in savings. Time is running out to grab year-end savings on Apple products, software,...
Comments / 0