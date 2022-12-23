ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash at I-80 & S Cody Rd.

By Tyler Ryan
 4 days ago

Crews are working in the dangerous cold to clear the scene of an accident at I-80 & South Cody Rd.

Lanes westbound have been closed off and traffic is starting to back up this morning.

Scott Co. Sherriff’s office is urging the public to stay clear of the area until crews can clear the scene.

We are working to gather more information on the crash.

