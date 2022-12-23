ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Sees Small Population Increase Over One-Year Period

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
Green 3d up arrow. Financial graph. Vector illustration isolated on white background

(Suitland, MD) Iowa’s population has been up over the past year. Between July 1st, 2021, and July 1st of 2022, Iowa’s population grew by nearly three thousand people, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday. Iowa’s population now tops three-point-two million. Other neighboring states also saw increases, the largest coming for South Dakota, with growth in the same period of over 13 thousand additional residents.

Western Iowa Today

