Read full article on original website
Related
Frozen, bursting pipes causing damage across NE Ohio — how to prevent it
The owner of Urban Kutz barber shop got the call on Christmas morning -- busted pipes believed to be from an apartment above his business on Detroit Avenue were creating an indoor waterfall and causing major flooding.
richlandsource.com
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Some midweek sunshine, warming through the end of year
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The clouds will be tough to shake completely this afternoon, but a few peeks of sunshine will likely be noted across Northeast Ohio. Temperatures will also be warming through the afternoon and into tonight as breezy south winds take over. These southerly winds will usher in...
cleveland19.com
Flights resume at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport following winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The arrivals and departures were far different Monday, the day after Christmas, than it was leading up to one of the most traveled holidays of the year. The terminal was full of people doing their best to get home and some still trying to get to their...
'This should not go unnoticed': Wade Park Apartments flood, freeze after pipes burst during winter storm
CLEVELAND — Flooded floors in the Wade Park apartments in Cleveland are now frozen after tenants said pipes burst on Friday. "It was just flooding everywhere," Shaw Crenshaw, who lives in the building, said. "Water was flooding from everywhere." Tenants took 3News inside the building, where floors were slick...
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
‘Pack your patience’: ODOT urges caution on the roads as bitter cold holiday weekend continues
Bitterly cold temps have arrived in Northeast Ohio just in time for the holidays.
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
Photos: Lake Erie water levels hit all-time low during storm
Lake Erie water levels broke records Friday, after ridiculously low temperatures and high winds pummeled much of Ohio.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
cleveland19.com
Urban Kutz Barbershop temporarily closed due to damage suffered on Christmas day
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Urban Kutz Barbershop located at 11106 Detroit Ave. will be closed temporarily due to water damage suffered on Christmas day. “Honestly, I shed a few tears because we don’t know what’s to occur,” said Waverly Willis, owner of Urban Kutz. Willis opened...
Winter weather blog: Dangerous driving conditions
The Winter Storm Warning has been canceled but the Wind Chill Warning remains through 10 a.m.
How much snow did we get? Check latest snowfall totals in parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio and every other part of the state got hammered by Winter Storm Elliott as it brought frigid temperatures, drifting snow and wind gusts. On Friday, much of the region was blanketed with about 4 to 6 inches of snow. Throughout the night and early into Saturday a light snow fell.
huroninsider.com
10PM Winter Storm Elliott update
ERIE COUNTY – Below is information for Winter Storm Elliott as of 10PM Friday. WEATHER: A Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning remain in effect until 10AM Saturday. For more on the weather, click here. TRAFFIC: Erie County remains under a Level 3 Winter Road Warning. As a...
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
whbc.com
Deadly Monday Fire in Perry
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
countynewsonline.org
Ohio Winter Weather Status Update #2
The information below was valid as of Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST. The information in this status update is rapidly changing and information may not be accurate beyond the date/time listed. Status. The winter weather system continues to move across the state producing snow, high winds, freezing...
More cold, wind and snow into Christmas Day with minor improvements
What to expect for the rest of the holiday weekend? In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be as cold as Friday afternoon.
How to avoid busted water pipes in freezing winter?
With freezing temperatures coming, what is the correct action to take to avoid busted water pipes? Turn off water at main, let water flow out, and keep faucet on over night to let air escape? But will this mess up my tank water heater at all?
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Week ahead: Warmup coming, but Monday still cold
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The worst is behind us. Some light snow accumulation in the primary snowbelt is possible through Monday, and snow continues to blow and reduce visibility is spots, Sunday night. Monday, temperatures return to the teens and winds continue to die down. No more weather alerts for the near future.
Comments / 2