Erie County, OH

richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Some midweek sunshine, warming through the end of year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The clouds will be tough to shake completely this afternoon, but a few peeks of sunshine will likely be noted across Northeast Ohio. Temperatures will also be warming through the afternoon and into tonight as breezy south winds take over. These southerly winds will usher in...
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

10PM Winter Storm Elliott update

ERIE COUNTY – Below is information for Winter Storm Elliott as of 10PM Friday. WEATHER: A Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning remain in effect until 10AM Saturday. For more on the weather, click here. TRAFFIC: Erie County remains under a Level 3 Winter Road Warning. As a...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon

CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Monday Fire in Perry

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
PERRY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Ohio Winter Weather Status Update #2

The information below was valid as of Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST. The information in this status update is rapidly changing and information may not be accurate beyond the date/time listed. Status. The winter weather system continues to move across the state producing snow, high winds, freezing...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Week ahead: Warmup coming, but Monday still cold

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The worst is behind us. Some light snow accumulation in the primary snowbelt is possible through Monday, and snow continues to blow and reduce visibility is spots, Sunday night. Monday, temperatures return to the teens and winds continue to die down. No more weather alerts for the near future.
CLEVELAND, OH

