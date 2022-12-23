ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler-based Intel employees collect 1,300 gifts for those in need

Intel employees in Chandler are spreading holiday cheer to Valley children, seniors and families in need through their annual “Holiday Donation Drive and Holiday Ride for Youth.”

More than 1,300 gifts were collected by Intel Arizona employees and donated to four Valley nonprofits: About Care , Child Crisis Arizona , New Pathways for Youth and Justa Center through the holiday season, according to a press release.

“The holiday season is a valuable time to remind those who need a little extra care that they are valued and supported,” said Liz Shipley, Intel Arizona public affairs director. “Our teams made the most of an opportunity to help families experience special moments in the communities that we live and work in, as we have always sought to do over the last four decades.”

The Holiday Ride for Youth returned after a two-year hiatus and collected more than 400 gifts for New Pathways for Youth for teens in the nonprofit’s mentoring program.

Intel employees organized the Holiday Drive through virtual Amazon Wish Lists and many also sponsored families. The supported nonprofits included:

About Care : an organization providing caring and compassionate support services to the homebound elderly and disabled residents of Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley

Child Crisis Arizona : an organization providing prevention, intervention, and education programs designed to support children, strengthen families, build resiliency and prevent crisis situations.

New Pathways for Youth : an organization providing support and personal development to young people through their holistic development program and one-on-one mentoring within the community

Justa Center : an organization providing life-sustaining resources, services and support to assist homeless seniors on their path back to housing, and supportive services to help prevent seniors from becoming homeless in Phoenix and Glendale.

“We are so grateful for Intel employee’s for thinking of the people we serve. You truly make a difference in their lives and everyone at About Care is so appreciative,” said Ann Marie McArthur, executive director at About Care.

Last year, Intel Arizona and employees contributed $7 million to Arizona-based foundations and volunteered more than 65,000 hours to the community.

Intel began operations in Arizona in 1979, and today is home to more than 12,000 employees.

