Suspect Arrested After Two Killed, Four Injured in Paris Shooting

Friends and co-workers are honoring the memory of 26-year-old Elle Edwards after she was fatally shot at an English pub on Christmas Eve, according to The Daily Mail. Police are currently investigating the shooting at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey, where the beautician was celebrating with her friends and sisters when she was reportedly shot in the head. Four men received gunshot wounds, including one who is in critical condition at a hospital, according to the outlet. The gunman reportedly fled the pub in a dark vehicle after the attack. “Absolutely lost for words… Heaven gained the most beautiful angel,” her former colleagues at Nova Beauty said in a statement. “We are all heartbroken, thinking of all of your family right now Elle, thank you for all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel, love from your team at Nova.” The family of Elle Edwards, 26, who was shot dead at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey on Christmas Eve, have released this picture of her as police continue to search for her killer #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/mc4fNyb5LZ— CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) December 26, 2022 Read it at The Daily Mail

1 DAY AGO