Suspect Arrested After Two Killed, Four Injured in Paris Shooting
Two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in Paris on Friday, according to local media. A 69-year-old man was arrested after gunfire rang out near a Kurdish cultural center close to the Gare de l’Est station in the French capital, the BBC said. According to Le Parisien , two of the injured people were in an “absolute emergency” condition. The local newspaper cited police sources as describing the suspected gunman as a retired Frenchman who previously worked as a driver for France’s national state-owned railway company, SNCF. Authorities have reportedly opened investigations into counts of murder, intentional homicide, and aggravated violence. Parisian law enforcement confirmed on Twitter that a person had been arrested and advised locals to avoid the area.
