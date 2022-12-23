ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Arrested After Two Killed, Four Injured in Paris Shooting

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KJzH_0jsUfIEx00
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in Paris on Friday, according to local media. A 69-year-old man was arrested after gunfire rang out near a Kurdish cultural center close to the Gare de l’Est station in the French capital, the BBC said. According to Le Parisien , two of the injured people were in an “absolute emergency” condition. The local newspaper cited police sources as describing the suspected gunman as a retired Frenchman who previously worked as a driver for France’s national state-owned railway company, SNCF. Authorities have reportedly opened investigations into counts of murder, intentional homicide, and aggravated violence. Parisian law enforcement confirmed on Twitter that a person had been arrested and advised locals to avoid the area.

Read it at Le Parisien

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Nabbed in Random NYC Knife Killing Spree

A man has been arrested for two brutal knife attacks in New York City that left two men dead several days apart. Roland Codrington is accused of slashing 51-year-old James Cunningham across the throat on Dec. 19 after encountering him on the street near Union Square. Days later, police say, Codrington repeatedly stabbed 60-year-old Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry before leaving him to die of his wounds in a Harlem park. He also allegedly attacked a bartender and two customers in a Lower East Side bar during the days-long crime spree, authorities said. Codrington, who police say has 12 prior arrests, is also under scrutiny for several other random acts.Read more at The Daily Beast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Teens Killed Man at Mall, Then Ate White Castle, Cops Say

Five teenagers charged in a fatal Christmas weekend shooting at the Mall of America capped off the bloodshed by chowing down at a burger joint, police said. “The people we arrested here after the shooting, appears that they felt it was necessary to get something to eat. So they went to White Castle … and got a crave pack,” Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Chief Booker Hodges said. A 19-year-old was killed when a feud between two groups erupted in gunfire late Friday, and police arrested suspects aged 17 and 18 at a nearby home on Saturday.Read it at New York Post
BLOOMINGTON, MN
TheDailyBeast

Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas

Friends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor. The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.“I cannot believe this,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”David Wigglseworth, who family and friends called “Wiggy,” was a former...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Christmas Eve Bar Shooting Victim Was 26-Year-Old Beautician

Friends and co-workers are honoring the memory of 26-year-old Elle Edwards after she was fatally shot at an English pub on Christmas Eve, according to The Daily Mail. Police are currently investigating the shooting at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey, where the beautician was celebrating with her friends and sisters when she was reportedly shot in the head. Four men received gunshot wounds, including one who is in critical condition at a hospital, according to the outlet. The gunman reportedly fled the pub in a dark vehicle after the attack. “Absolutely lost for words… Heaven gained the most beautiful angel,” her former colleagues at Nova Beauty said in a statement. “We are all heartbroken, thinking of all of your family right now Elle, thank you for all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel, love from your team at Nova.” The family of Elle Edwards, 26, who was shot dead at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey on Christmas Eve, have released this picture of her as police continue to search for her killer #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/mc4fNyb5LZ— CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) December 26, 2022 Read it at The Daily Mail
TheDailyBeast

Husband Shoots Wife, Self at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall

A husband and wife are dead at a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thorton, Colorado, in what local police are investigating as a homicide.The Thornton Police Department posted a news release to Twitter stating that an adult male shot and killed his wife before dying by suicide. "On a day that's historically associated with joy, family and fun, we're saddened to inform you of the following," the news release read. According to the post, the couple were former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation—no services were taking place at the time of the shooting.pic.twitter.com/566rXk3Q4E— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 25,...
THORNTON, CO
TheDailyBeast

Cop Laughs as Elderly Woman Is Arrested Over $77 Trash Bill

New body-cam footage has emerged of an 82-year-old Alabama woman being arrested last month for not paying a $77 trash bill. The arrest drew outrage earlier this month, prompting police to say they had no choice but to carry out the arrest warrant and that the woman, Martha Louis Menefield, “was treated respectfully” by officers. In the new video, an officer can be heard laughing when Menefield seems taken aback to see police at her door and asks to see the arrest warrant. “I’m so serious, it’s a warrant,” the officer says. “I’m not joking.” “So you’re going to handcuff me to take me to jail?” Menefield asks, adding: “You’re arresting an 82-year-old woman.” The officer then apologizes as she is handcuffed, saying,“I’m so sorry, but the law’s the law, Ms. Menefield.” Local authorities said repeated attempts had been made to contact Menefield about the overdue bill, but when she failed to appear for a court appearance, a warrant was issued. She said her daughter was the one who handled the bills and she had not been aware. Read it at Al.com
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Two Women Led Police to Alleged Ohio Child Kidnapper: Report

An improbable encounter between a pair of women and the carjacker accused of kidnapping two infants in Ohio led to the suspect’s arrest, reports said. Shyann Delmar told the Indianapolis Star that the wild series of events began when she agreed to buy several toys from a woman loitering outside of a gas station in Indianapolis, later identified as 24-year-old Nalah Jackson. Delmar later agreed to give the woman a ride to another store—and filmed her briefly when she began to act erratically. After sharing the video with her cousin, named Mecka Curry, the pair realized that she looked like the suspect they’d seen on the news accused of kidnapping a pair of infants, Kason and Kyair Thomas, in Columbus, Ohio several days earlier. Delmar, having exchanged numbers with the woman, arranged another meetup with the intention of having police arrest her at a predetermined location. But, the Star reports, both women were met with outright skepticism from the cops—and were only able to convince officers of her identity after getting her into their car and showing officers her previous mugshot during a traffic stop. Both children were found safe and reunited with their mother.Read it at The Indianapolis Star
COLUMBUS, OH
TheDailyBeast

Man Arrested for Spewing Hateful Bile at In-N-Out TikTokers

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have arrested a man suspected of harassing a pair of friends at an In-N-Out restaurant on Christmas Eve. In a TikTok of an incident that has since gone viral, a man can be heard hurling homophobic and racist insults at the couple, calling them “weird homosexuals” and threatening to spit in one of their faces. The man allegedly left and re-entered the restaurant multiple times, escalating his threats. San Roman police said their chief Denton Carlson saw the viral video and reached out on social media to identify the victims and suspects. They eventually arrested 40-year-old Denver resident Jordan Douglas Krah for violating California's hate crime laws. He “approached the victims unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant, causing the victims to fear for their safety,” police said in a statement. Arine Kim, one of the victims, told KRON4 the pair were “a bit shaken after the incident” and “just grateful we’re both safe and out of harm’s way.”Read it at KRON 4
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

1996 Alabama Nightclub Murder Is Finally Solved

The murder of Joseph Todd Jowers, who was shot and killed outside the nightclub where he taught line dancing in October 1996, has officially been solved after 26 years, Alabama police say. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Terry Johnson Jr., 49, Friday, charging him with murder. On Oct. 13, 1996, Jowers was walking a woman to her car outside the club in the early morning when he was shot. The woman wasn’t able to describe the assailant and the case went unsolved, before it was reopened in October 2020 after remaining dormant for years. The homicide unit commander of the police department at the time said he believed there were several witnesses to the shooting who didn’t want to come forward. Johnson is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.Read it at Law & Crime
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TheDailyBeast

Texas Maintenance Worker Shot Dead on Xmas Eve After Being Mistaken for Burglar

A Texas maintenance worker was killed on Christmas Eve when a resident shot him, allegedly mistaking the handyman of 16 years for a burglar. Cesar Montelongo was checking water lines on the balconies of an apartment complex in Grand Prairie when a resident shot him through a window, believing his apartment was being robbed, according to police. The 53-year-old was looking for frozen or damaged pipes following a historic winter storm that ravaged the region. The shooter, who stayed on the scene and cooperated with detectives, has not been arrested, according to police. “Today, on what was supposed to be his 29th marriage anniversary, he is being grieved by his 5 sons and loving wife,” his nephew, Cesar Montelongo Jr., wrote in a GoFundMe, calling it a “senseless act of violence.” “My uncle was a loving and hardworking man who gave his entire life for his family. His devotion to the Lord gave him strength.”Read it at WFAA
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Mom Called 911 After Fatally Stabbing Her Daughter, Cops Say

Florida cops say a mother called 911 after she fatally stabbed her 3-year-old daughter early Tuesday morning. The tragic incident unfolded at an apartment in North Miami Beach, but few other details were released by authorities. Cops did not identify the mother or her slain child, but said the alleged killer was in custody. A motive for the stabbing was not disclosed.Read it at NBC Miami
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

‘Incendiary Devices’ Found After Murder-Suicide in Jehovah’s Witness Center

Police in Colorado say they discovered what are being described as “incendiary devices” at Jehovah’s Witnesses hall, while investigating the suspected murder-suicide of a married couple at the hall. The devices did not ignite, according to police.The discovery of the devices could reveal new details about the two deaths at the hall. On Christmas Day, a man shot his wife before then shooting himself, according to a police statement. Both people were former members of the congregation in the city of Thornton, CO, near Denver, according to police, who have not yet released the identities of the deceased. The shooting did not take place during any religious services.Read it at NBC News
THORNTON, CO
TheDailyBeast

Election Denier Arrested For Planting Explosives Before Brazilian Inauguration

Brazilian authorities arrested a man on Saturday for planting explosive devices in the capital of Brasilia as the city prepares for political demonstrations ahead of this week’s inauguration of progressive President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, CNN reported on Sunday. The man was arrested after a bomb squad discovered an explosive device in a tanker truck parked near Brasilia International Airport; a search of an apartment he had rented in the city also recovered numerous firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and additional explosive devices. Police said the suspect had traveled to the city to join the encampments of protesters urging the military to override the election results and reinstate current right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has still not conceded to da Silva, the former president and winner of a runoff election this fall. “This is something that has never existed in Brasilia,” the Brasilia chief of police said in a press conference, noting that the suspect was cooperating and had named other people involved in the plot. They expect more arrests.Read it at CNN
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
37K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy