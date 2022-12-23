ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’ Fans See Red, Call Kody Brown ‘Vile’ After He Claims ‘Love’ Comes Second to Wives ‘Respect’

By Lucille Barilla
 4 days ago

Part one of the Sister Wives season 17 tell-all revealed stunning bits of information about the Brown family to the TLC audience . First, the divide between Kody, Janelle, Christine, Meri, and Robyn Brown is more significant than fans realized. Two, Kody’s recollection of events appears to be clouded by his emotions. Third, perhaps most shocking, was his final statement before the episode ended. He claims “love” is secondary to “respect” from the women in his life, leading fans to call him “vile.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48h6XF_0jsUfFam00
Kody Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/YouTube

‘Sister Wives’ fans now know Kody Brown is separated from three of his four wives

After years of fans watching the personal relationships between Kody and his wives unravel on the TLC series, the three-part tell-all has made it official. Not only did Kody divorce Christine in Nov. 2021, but he and Janelle are currently separated.

He and Meri also no longer consider themselves married. Therefore, that leaves Kody legally married to Robyn, his fourth wife.

Janelle and Kody have yet to detail the reasons behind their split on the tell-all. However, Kody’s demand for a particular type of compliance from Janelle to have a functioning marriage similar to his and Robyn’s may have prompted her to end the relationship. The other was his treatment of their children, particularly Gabriel and Garrison, who no longer speak to their father.

As for Meri, she addressed her estrangement from Kody during the tell-all. Host Sukanya Krishnan aired a clip where Kody said he didn’t consider himself married to Meri and wouldn’t care if she married someone else. Meri responded: “Well, he’s already made the decision. You just saw him say that.”

However, it was Kody’s statement during the last moments of the first part of the tell-all that had fans seeing red.

Kody Brown claims “love” is secondary to wives “respect”

In Kody’s last statement to TLC’s cameras ahead of the episode’s end, he said that “love” comes second to “respect” from the women in his life. This remark cements Kody’s decision to return to a form of patriarchy in his relationships, where he is the head of his households, and his wives must follow his lead.

Sister Wives fans saw red, taking their remarks to Reddit , where they put Kody on blast for his behavior throughout the past several seasons.

“Love doesn’t matter to me. Respect matters to me. What a dysfunctional SOB,” penned one viewer.

“This man is vile. His enabler wife [Robyn] is vile. I think, though, that his last comment summed up his relationship with each woman. Respect is code for submission and compliance in his mind. He doesn’t love these women,” a second fan deduced.

A third fan wrote, “This is why Christine’s comment about him being a coward lives rent-free in his head. She spoke out into the universe exactly how he felt about himself deep down. He is a coward for sticking with a religion he wasn’t all into.”

They continued, “For holding onto wives. He wasn’t the father he was supposed to be. Man up, apologize, and try and mend fences.”

Can fans expect a new episode of ‘Sister Wives’ on Dec. 25?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezd69_0jsUfFam00
Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | Discovery Press/TLC
Sister Wives fans will have to wait a bit longer for the second installment of the tell-all. The series is on hiatus for several weeks due to the holiday season.

Part two will air on Jan. 1, 2023, while part three will air on Jan. 8.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

Comments / 77

Debb Ann Hoffmann Brown
4d ago

That man must have gotten into a cluster of brain eating alien creatures or his brain is just disintegrating into nothingness. Wow

Reply
33
Guest
4d ago

Raise your hand if you want to see Sobyn Robyn and Cody lose the gain from the other wives...and have to go to work ( Robyn)

Reply(4)
38
Sharon Ellis
3d ago

He does this because he gets paid to do this stuff. Stop listening, and the show will get canceled. I agree, have a new show with Christine and Janelle. Make Cody and Robyn work for living like everyone else.

Reply
16
