According to the Eagan Police Department, the investigation and search for Bryce Borca remain open and active investigation. Over the last seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department reports in coordination with state and federal officials, they have performed an extensive search of over 1,000 acres of land. They also report that private entities have been brought in to help search for Bryce bringing specialized support to the case.

EAGAN, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO