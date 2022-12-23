Read full article on original website
KEYC
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township Monday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman was walking her dog at 4:24 p.m. when her dog started pulling her toward the ditch on West River Road Northwest near River Bluff Lane. As the woman approached the ditch, she discovered a human arm sticking out of the snow. She called law enforcement.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: NW Rochester death considered suspicious; body found by dog-walker
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office discovered a deceased woman in Cascade Township Monday night after a resident’s dog located the dead body in a ditch off the roadway. According to Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO, deputies arrived on scene at about...
KAAL-TV
Two arrested after weapons complaint in Owatonna Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a weapons complaint in Owatonna early Wednesday morning. Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena were booked into the Steele County Detention Center with charges of dangerous weapons-intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety. Formal charges are pending.
fox9.com
Attempted theft at Edina Macy's leads to confrontation, gun pointing incident
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four real-life Grinches have been charged with theft and first-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing from a Macy’s in Edina in the days leading up to the holidays. According to police, on Dec. 15, at around 9:42 p.m. officers were called to Macy's located...
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shooting
The Bloomington Police Department announced that two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the fatal Mall of America shooting that occurred around 7:50 PM on December 23 in the Nordstrom store in Mall of America.
KEYC
Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a neighborhood. Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. yesterday from someone that heard gunshots near 25th street Northeast in Owatonna. The caller reported hearing gunshots fire off and then vehicles leaving...
BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Police are investigating a shooting at Mall of America on Friday night. The mall went under lockdown shortly before 8 p.m., with the Bloomington Police Department...
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news...
mprnews.org
1 dead following Mall of America fight, shooting
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night at the Mall of America during a fight in the Nordstrom department store. The gunfire led to a lockdown of the mall for about an hour. Videos posted to social media showed terrified shoppers running for cover. Investigators were working to...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
KIMT
Charles City men sentenced for stealing antique vehicle in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men who stole an antique automobile in Worth County have now been sentenced. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, were accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on June 23. Law enforcement was called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue about a possible stolen vehicle.
KEYC
Downtown snow emergency in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is calling a downtown snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m., tonight. It will remains in effect until 8 a.m. tomorrow. Until then, residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow from the roads.
fox9.com
Police search for robbers who tied up workers at Inver Grove Heights bank
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are searching for two people who robbed a bank in Inver Grove Heights, tying up two workers in the process, in the midst of the bitter cold Thursday morning. Inver Grove Heights police say they were called out shortly before 11 a.m....
The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce Borca
According to the Eagan Police Department, the investigation and search for Bryce Borca remain open and active investigation. Over the last seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department reports in coordination with state and federal officials, they have performed an extensive search of over 1,000 acres of land. They also report that private entities have been brought in to help search for Bryce bringing specialized support to the case.
Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A fire destroyed a home in Bloomington early Sunday morning.The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire at the 10300 block of Wyoming Avenue started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home.No one was home at the time of the fire.
KEYC
Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will temporarily close tomorrow morning. The closure, which is set to begin around 7 a.m., is part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization Project outlined in the City’s Community Investment Plan.
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
KIMT
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
