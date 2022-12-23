ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township Monday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman was walking her dog at 4:24 p.m. when her dog started pulling her toward the ditch on West River Road Northwest near River Bluff Lane. As the woman approached the ditch, she discovered a human arm sticking out of the snow. She called law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Two arrested after weapons complaint in Owatonna Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a weapons complaint in Owatonna early Wednesday morning. Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena were booked into the Steele County Detention Center with charges of dangerous weapons-intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety. Formal charges are pending.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a neighborhood. Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. yesterday from someone that heard gunshots near 25th street Northeast in Owatonna. The caller reported hearing gunshots fire off and then vehicles leaving...
OWATONNA, MN
mprnews.org

1 dead following Mall of America fight, shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night at the Mall of America during a fight in the Nordstrom department store. The gunfire led to a lockdown of the mall for about an hour. Videos posted to social media showed terrified shoppers running for cover. Investigators were working to...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Y-105FM

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KIMT

Charles City men sentenced for stealing antique vehicle in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men who stole an antique automobile in Worth County have now been sentenced. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, were accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on June 23. Law enforcement was called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue about a possible stolen vehicle.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KEYC

Downtown snow emergency in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is calling a downtown snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m., tonight. It will remains in effect until 8 a.m. tomorrow. Until then, residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow from the roads.
MANKATO, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce Borca

According to the Eagan Police Department, the investigation and search for Bryce Borca remain open and active investigation. Over the last seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department reports in coordination with state and federal officials, they have performed an extensive search of over 1,000 acres of land. They also report that private entities have been brought in to help search for Bryce bringing specialized support to the case.
EAGAN, MN
KEYC

Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will temporarily close tomorrow morning. The closure, which is set to begin around 7 a.m., is part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization Project outlined in the City’s Community Investment Plan.
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy