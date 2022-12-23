Henderson Police investigate robbery on Washington Street
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the 1000 block of Washington Street.
According to a release, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Kelly’s Food Mart on Thursday. Employees told officers an unknown male entered the store and robbed them at gun point.Armed robbery suspect taken into custody in Evansville
Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0