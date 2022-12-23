ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson Police investigate robbery on Washington Street

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHkON_0jsUddeW00

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the 1000 block of Washington Street.

According to a release, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Kelly’s Food Mart on Thursday. Employees told officers an unknown male entered the store and robbed them at gun point.

Armed robbery suspect taken into custody in Evansville

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Man allegedly involved in fight arrested for stabbing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) reported to an assault that further investigation revealed to be a stabbing. OPD says on December 26, at 12:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of West 2nd Street regarding an assault. Police say upon arrival, officers located a man who stated he was […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Family nearly ran over during Christmas argument

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police accuse him of almost hitting a family with a car on Christmas day. Shortly after 4 p.m., Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the home near Bayard Park for a family dispute. According to a police report, the incident happened after a victim […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Arson report filed after 2 apartments catch fire Christmas Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an apartment complex on Christmas for a fire. They say it happened around 1:40 p.m. at Lexbrook Apartments on S. Weinbach Ave. The investigator says someone set fire to a cereal box, and it caused two apartments to catch fire. Nobody...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Several crews called to overnight garage fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire and emergency crews responded to a garage fire on Utley-Utley Road in Henderson County. Smith Mills Fire Department says at least six agencies helped put out the fire. Pictures posted on social media by the Union County Volunteer Fire Department show heavy smoke...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash along I-69

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three days after a fatal accident near Boonville New Harmony Road, the victim’s name has been released. The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Berneard Fleming Sr. passed away at the scene of the crash on December 23. He was 64-years-old. Police believe one vehicle crossed the median and struck another vehicle […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wsonradio.com

Henderson Police looking for robbery suspect

Henderson Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect. The Police Department said officers responded to Kelly’s Food Mart at 1036 Washington Street on Thursday in reference to a robbery. Officers spoke Kelly’s Food Mart employees who said an unknown man entered the store and robbed the employees at gun point.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a suspect after they were called to an armed robbery Thursday. According to a press release that happened at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street. Officers say when they arrived employees told them a man came into the...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

I-69 open at Pike/Daviess Co. line since crash

PIKE Co. (WEHT) — Sgt. Todd Ringle w9ith Indiana State Police (ISP) posted that both Northbound lanes on I-69 at the county line are open again as of 9:31 a.m. Ringle says the crash involved a semi and three other vehicles, and there was one injury. INDOT has treated the roadway and all vehicles have […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Cheddar’s sprinkler system malfunction sends fire crews to investigate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Evansville were called to the Cheddar’s on North Green River Road Monday to investigate a malfunctioning fire suppression system. Officials say when crews were on their way, they got another call that the sprinkler line in the restaurant had busted, forcing the building to be evacuated.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: 11-year-old victim accuses man of child molestation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after deputies accuse him of child molesting. According to an affidavit, a Vanderburgh County Sheriff detective was dispatched to an area hospital for a sensitive matter. At the hospital, the detective says he spoke with an 11-year-old child that accused Damian Thomas Delong of sexual […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges after running from officers

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being found with multiple drugs inside his car, according to police. Authorities were dispatched to the Chuckles gas station on South Weinbach Avenue early Friday morning for a check welfare. Upon arrival, officers found a blue Kia Optima parked near the gas...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man identified in Friday's fatal accident on Interstate 69

Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the person that passed away following an accident on Interstate 69 in Vanderburgh County December 23rd. 64-year-old Berneard Fleming Sr. of Evansville passed away at the crash site Friday evening. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. Fleming was involved in...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

3 displaced after trailer fire in Henderson

Three people have been displaced after their trailer was destroyed in a fire in Henderson, Kentucky. Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Race Track Road for a trailer fire, according to the Henderson Fire Department. HFD confirmed the trailer was fully involved and that all occupants were out. The...
HENDERSON, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – December 26, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Trey Babb; Jessica C. Benshoff; Olivia R. Babcock; Larry W. Adams; Brittney M. Fortner; Brittney Anne Crump; Lindsey A. Cook; Benjamin D. Carman; Thomas A. Cataldi; Wesley M. Hogan; Patricia P. Lashley; Jacob L. Loper; Jason P. Jeffries; Andrea M. Kendall; Garrett D. Hedden; Weston D. Judd; Morgan E. Jones; Landon A. Lovell; Christina C. Nunnally; Ashish Patel; Trevor L. Shoulders; Anna J. Sanders; Kristyn M. Messel; Alysha A. Oser; Austin M. Willett; Bo M. Stratton; James M. Vaughn, Jr.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KFVS12

Multiple crashes cleared from road near Lyon-Caldwell County Line

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews spent about an hour clearing a mess of crashed vehicles on U.S. 641 North of Eddyville in Lyon County on Monday, December 26. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported there were multiple crashes in close proximity along U.S. 641 near the Beck Road intersection between Eddyville and Fredonia.
LYON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy