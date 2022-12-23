Henderson Police investigate robbery on Washington Street

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the 1000 block of Washington Street.

According to a release, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Kelly’s Food Mart on Thursday. Employees told officers an unknown male entered the store and robbed them at gun point.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

