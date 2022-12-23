Read full article on original website
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Malfunctioning heater, busted water pipe cause incident at Jeld-Wen
RINGTOWN – Firefighters were met with smoke and ice after a heater malfunctioned and a water pipe burst at Jeld-Wen here Monday. Crews were called to the window manufacturer on the west side of town around 5pm for an automatic fire alarm. Ringtown Valley Fire Chief Joseph Gilbert said...
More than a dozen displaced after burst pipe floods building in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A burst pipe caused flooding in a Scranton building Monday night. It happened at the Catholic Social Services building along Wyoming Avenue around 5 p.m. The Diocese of Scranton says a fire system malfunction is to blame. Officials now say only about 15 people living there...
Police identify man killed in Dewart house fire
Dewart, Pa. — A 68-year-old man perished Friday in a fire at a home in Dewart in Northumberland County, police say. State police fire marshal James Nizinski says Joseph Terpolilli, 68, died shortly after the fire was reported around11:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at 2670 Turbot Ave. in Delaware Township. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says Terpolilli died as a result of carbon monoxide toxicity due to the fire, according to...
Hazle Township house burns for hours
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County began Christmas Day battling a fire. Authorities don't yet know what started a fire along Pardeesville Road in Hazle Township. The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. It took hours to get this fire under control. No injuries...
Lehigh Man Dies In Christmas Eve Workplace Accident, Coroner Says
A Lehigh Valley man is dead following a workplace accident on Christmas Eve, officials say. Michael David Lugo, a 39-year-old resident of Salisbury Township, was at the NFI Industries warehouse at 9645 West Hills Court in Weisenberg, when he became trapped between a loading dock wall and a tra…
Fire guts home in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People who live on Welsh Street in Jenkins Township woke up to a sight no one wants to see, especially on Christmas Eve. "When I looked out the window, I couldn't see anything; it was just a pure whiteout because of all the smoke is blowing right up against our house," said Ralph Edwards, neighbor.
wkok.com
Sunbury Man Hospitalized After Pedestrian Accident Thursday
SUNBURY – A Sunbury man was hurt after being hit by a vehicle on a Northumberland County highway Thursday afternoon. State police say 66-year-old Albert Kane was crossing Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township, he was on foot when he was struck by a vehicle. Troopers say he sustained serious injuries and taken to Geisinger. A hospital spokesperson said he is in fair condition as of Monday morning.
WGAL
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two-alarm fire strikes Jenkins Township home
JENKINS TWP. — The occupants of a Welsh Street home that caught fire on Saturday morning were able to get out of the residence unharmed,
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 12/26/2022
WAYNE TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, this crash occurred on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, around 5:30pm on Route 183. Troopers say John Hurter, 48, of Leesport was traveling southbound in a Ford Transit when he struck a Subaru Forester driven by Nancy Wesner, 58, of Summit Station. Wesner was slowing to enter a driving at the time of the crash.
skooknews.com
West Penn Township Police Arrest Hallucinating Pair in Separate DUI Incidents
The West Penn Township Police arrested two men in separate incidents for DUI on the same day after they were found hallucinating behind the wheel. According to West Penn Township Police, on November 10th, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, Township Police observed a red Honda spin its wheels in reverse while pulling out of a parking space in front of the EZ-Market and take off through the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The vehicle went out through the south entrance onto Route 309 without stopping or even slowing down, crossed all three lanes of Route 309, and proceeded West on Summer Valley Rd.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: Shenandoah man hit fire dept. vehicle in Hazle, PSP says
HUMBOLDT, Luzerne County – A Shenandoah man was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck a Hazle Township Fire Co. vehicle earlier this month, state police said. State Police at Hazleton released further information on the Dec. 16 crash Saturday. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30am on...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Injured After Being Ejected in City Crash
A Pottsville man was injured after he was ejected in a crash on Friday. According to Pottsville Police, on December 23, 2022, around 5:30pm, City police, fire and EMS were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that crashed and went down an embankment in the 400 block of South Centre St.
Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
WGAL
Overnight house fire in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
Penn
1 dead in Pocono Township house fire
Man found dead during house fire call in Pocono Twp. The Monroe County coroner has identified the man as Andrew Hanft.
Lancaster County man found dead in roadway from multiple traumatic injuries
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was pronounced deceased after being discovered in the roadway, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office reported on Monday. The coroner’s office said coroners responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough around 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 after a man was found […]
Berks Family Seeing Christmas Lights Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Delaware
A trip to see Christmas lights for a Pennsylvania family turned tragic when their vehicle was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Delaware, leaving some family members dead and other seriously injured, State Police and loved ones said. Jason Wilcox, 46, of Millsboro, DE, was in a black Land Rover...
Driver killed on Christmas in Lower Macungie after striking tree
A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas Day after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for December 27th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Anthony Joseph Mulacheski, 59, of Mahanoy City, PA, passed away Friday, December 23rd, at his residence. Anthony was born in Mahanoy City, PA on April 15, 1963, a son of the late Evelyn (Czekanski) and Joseph Mulacheski. Tony Graduated from Mahanoy Area...
