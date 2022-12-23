ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Malfunctioning heater, busted water pipe cause incident at Jeld-Wen

RINGTOWN – Firefighters were met with smoke and ice after a heater malfunctioned and a water pipe burst at Jeld-Wen here Monday. Crews were called to the window manufacturer on the west side of town around 5pm for an automatic fire alarm. Ringtown Valley Fire Chief Joseph Gilbert said...
SHENANDOAH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police identify man killed in Dewart house fire

Dewart, Pa. — A 68-year-old man perished Friday in a fire at a home in Dewart in Northumberland County, police say. State police fire marshal James Nizinski says Joseph Terpolilli, 68, died shortly after the fire was reported around11:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at 2670 Turbot Ave. in Delaware Township. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says Terpolilli died as a result of carbon monoxide toxicity due to the fire, according to...
DEWART, PA
Newswatch 16

Hazle Township house burns for hours

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County began Christmas Day battling a fire. Authorities don't yet know what started a fire along Pardeesville Road in Hazle Township. The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. It took hours to get this fire under control. No injuries...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire guts home in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People who live on Welsh Street in Jenkins Township woke up to a sight no one wants to see, especially on Christmas Eve. "When I looked out the window, I couldn't see anything; it was just a pure whiteout because of all the smoke is blowing right up against our house," said Ralph Edwards, neighbor.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Sunbury Man Hospitalized After Pedestrian Accident Thursday

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man was hurt after being hit by a vehicle on a Northumberland County highway Thursday afternoon. State police say 66-year-old Albert Kane was crossing Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township, he was on foot when he was struck by a vehicle. Troopers say he sustained serious injuries and taken to Geisinger. A hospital spokesperson said he is in fair condition as of Monday morning.
SUNBURY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 12/26/2022

WAYNE TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, this crash occurred on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, around 5:30pm on Route 183. Troopers say John Hurter, 48, of Leesport was traveling southbound in a Ford Transit when he struck a Subaru Forester driven by Nancy Wesner, 58, of Summit Station. Wesner was slowing to enter a driving at the time of the crash.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

West Penn Township Police Arrest Hallucinating Pair in Separate DUI Incidents

The West Penn Township Police arrested two men in separate incidents for DUI on the same day after they were found hallucinating behind the wheel. According to West Penn Township Police, on November 10th, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, Township Police observed a red Honda spin its wheels in reverse while pulling out of a parking space in front of the EZ-Market and take off through the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The vehicle went out through the south entrance onto Route 309 without stopping or even slowing down, crossed all three lanes of Route 309, and proceeded West on Summer Valley Rd.
LANSFORD, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

UPDATE: Shenandoah man hit fire dept. vehicle in Hazle, PSP says

HUMBOLDT, Luzerne County – A Shenandoah man was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck a Hazle Township Fire Co. vehicle earlier this month, state police said. State Police at Hazleton released further information on the Dec. 16 crash Saturday. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30am on...
SHENANDOAH, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Man Injured After Being Ejected in City Crash

A Pottsville man was injured after he was ejected in a crash on Friday. According to Pottsville Police, on December 23, 2022, around 5:30pm, City police, fire and EMS were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that crashed and went down an embankment in the 400 block of South Centre St.
POTTSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
WGAL

Overnight house fire in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
YORK COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver killed on Christmas in Lower Macungie after striking tree

A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas Day after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for December 27th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Anthony Joseph Mulacheski, 59, of Mahanoy City, PA, passed away Friday, December 23rd, at his residence. Anthony was born in Mahanoy City, PA on April 15, 1963, a son of the late Evelyn (Czekanski) and Joseph Mulacheski. Tony Graduated from Mahanoy Area...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy