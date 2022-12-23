The West Penn Township Police arrested two men in separate incidents for DUI on the same day after they were found hallucinating behind the wheel. According to West Penn Township Police, on November 10th, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, Township Police observed a red Honda spin its wheels in reverse while pulling out of a parking space in front of the EZ-Market and take off through the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The vehicle went out through the south entrance onto Route 309 without stopping or even slowing down, crossed all three lanes of Route 309, and proceeded West on Summer Valley Rd.

