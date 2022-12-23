Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Metro Snow Team continues road treatment, roads in ‘good driving condition’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Snow Team announced it is making a second pass over snow routes treating slick spots. According to the Louisville Department of Public Works, the team worked throughout Sunday evening to treat roadways and to close out coverage from the weekend storm. Metro’s roadways are...
Wave 3
Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether you were hitting the roads or trying to catch a flight, it was tough to get around this weekend. Some people are taking advantage of the slight warmup to leave Louisville. “I wish I could say it was worth it financially, but yeah, it was...
Wave 3
I-71 in Gallatin County reopens after major shutdown during winter storm
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Christmas Eve that I-71 has finally reopened after being closed for multiple days. Only one lane is open on I-75 North, but all southbound lanes have been open since Friday evening, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. In addition, the...
Wave 3
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville animal rescue, pet food bank
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
wdrb.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Locations, Timing and Amounts...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow on Monday. The communities shaded in purple below are the ones included in the Advisory from 4 AM to 1 PM; those are the places we expect the higher snow totals. A quick-hitting clipper system...
Wave 3
Metro Health & Wellness’ main location partially open after flooding inside building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness’ main location is now partially open after the flooding last month inside the building. At 400 East Gray Street, the Harm Reduction Outreach Service Program is back at its regular hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The...
Wave 3
Meade County cutting off parts of water service due to cold temps, increased demand
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in Meade County may be without water service for several hours due to cold temperatures and increased demand. Meade County Water District’s General Manager Brett Pyles posted the notice on the Meade County Water District’s Facebook page on Monday night. The district said...
Days after driver rams into Louisville grocery store, busted pipe floods the space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's only Black-owned grocery stores was hit by a car Christmas weekend, leaving a "gaping hole" in the building. Black Market was built and opened in 2020 in the Russell neighborhood to combat food injustice in west Louisville. The only urban farm in west...
wdrb.com
What you need to know if pipes burst inside your home
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Technicians are working around the clock to restore utilities to homes that suffered damage in the deep freeze. Britt West with Pro4mance Fire & Water Restoration Services estimates they're currently working more than 70 jobs. "We've been working through since Christmas Eve non-stop," West said....
wdrb.com
Zoneton firefighters battle single digit temps fighting 3 early morning fires near Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Firefighters spent hours in single digital temperatures battling three different fires early Christmas Eve. “No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we’d be dispatched to another working fire. And the same happened again with a third fire.” said Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key.
104.1 WIKY
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
Wave 3
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into a utility pole close to the University of Louisville's main campus. The crash happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue. The Louisville Metro Police Department said...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped Thursday night in downtown Louisville. A camera was set up in the WDRB water garden as the storm moved in. It started recording around 6:30 p.m. Thursday rolled for about three hours. The clip is about 10 seconds long,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky National Guard patrols interstates as snow, sub-zero temperatures blanket the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On one of the coldest days in Kentucky history, the interstates kept national guard members pretty busy. As the winter storm pounded the state with snow, ice, dangerously cold temperatures and high winds, the national guard was deployed after part of Interstate 71 shut down in both directions Friday morning in Gallatin County.
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
WLKY.com
Sub-zero temperatures impact St. Matthews firefighters getting blaze inside home under control
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Firefighters battled a blaze inside a home for hours on Friday after the extreme weather conditions made it hard to get under control. St. Matthews firefighters got a call for a residential fire on Hackney Court Drive in the Indian Hills neighborhood around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Wave 3
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
Wave 3
1 dead, 1 injured after crash near University of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into a utility pole close to the University of Louisville’s main campus. The crash happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue. The Louisville Metro Police Department said...
wdrb.com
60-year-old La Grange man dies after hit-and-run in Oldham County on Christmas Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange man died after a hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Sunday, according to Oldham County Police. Police say a person was hit by a vehicle in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, near Interstate 71, around 6:16 p.m. on Christmas. That's where police found Gage Thurman, 60, unresponsive and off the roadway with head trauma.
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
