Litchfield County, CT

Utility officials say it could take days to restore power to all customers

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

State utility officials say repair crews are working to restore service to thousands of customers who lost power today.

Both Eversource and United Illuminating say tens of thousands of customers were left in the dark after strong and powerful winds blew across the state from Litchfield County to the shoreline.

Utility officials say it could take days to restore power to all their customers.

