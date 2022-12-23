ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Santa Runs canceled, businesses closed as extreme cold, high winds move into Centre County

By Jessica McAllister
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

The weather outside is frightful, and the latest batch of winter weather in the forecast has led to a number of closures and cancellations across Centre County.

A wind chill warning is in effect in Centre County from 10 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday, with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts as high as 55 mph are possible.

Icy conditions on the roads and sidewalks are expected through the day Friday, and power and other utility outages due to the strong winds are possible.

“There won’t be a lot of snow, but there will be a flash freeze so any wet surfaces out there will turn icy. Car doors will freeze shut,” John Gresiak, senior forecaster for AccuWeather, told the CDT on Thursday.

Here’s a look at closures, cancellations and other changes due to weather:

  • U.S. Route 322 was closed between Philipsburg and Port Matilda due to power lines across the roadway, according to a post from the Hope Fire Company.

  • A “downed utility” on PA 445 in both directions between Brush Valley Road and State Route 0064 SH had all lanes closed as of around 11 a.m.

  • The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has reduced speeds to 45 mph on Interstate 80 from exit 97/Falls Creek to I-99 at the 161/Bellefonte interchange. The speed limit on I-99 has returned to normal.
  • Penn State’s University Park campus has canceled work and activities from 5 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday due to the weather.

  • All State College Area School District buildings are closed Friday, and all activities and practices are canceled.
  • Mount Nittany Health has changed some hours for patient care Friday. Mount Nittany Health Surgical Center, Mount Nittany Medical Center (including the emergency department, endoscopy services and laboratory services) will remain open as regularly scheduled. All Mount Nittany Physician Group practices and lab and imaging services at MNPG practices are among locations closing at noon Friday. A full list can be found here.
  • The Centre Volunteers in Medicine clinic will be closed Friday.
  • Schlow Centre Region Library is closed Friday.
  • The Philipsburg Fire Department will not hold its scheduled Santa Run on Friday.
  • Alpha Fire Company and the Bellefonte Fire Department also announced their Santa Runs, scheduled for Christmas Eve, will not take place.

Check back for updates.

