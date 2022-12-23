Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas EveTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Centre Daily
Bills QB Josh Allen Broke NFL Legend’s Record in Win Over Bears
There is not much left to say about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at this point that has yet to be said or written. He's widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, a perennial MVP candidate and leads a potent offense. In a 35-13 win over the...
Centre Daily
Bengals Reveal Uniform For Monday Night Football Battle Against Buffalo
CINCINNATI — The Monday Night Football uniform is here!. Cincinnati is rocking orange helmets, black jerseys, white pants, and black socks as they try to keep pace with the AFC playoff leaders. According to Bengals Tracker, the Bengals are 1-0 in 2022 wearing this combination. They took out New...
Centre Daily
What T.Y. Hilton Means to the Indianapolis Colts
Legends are hard to find, but loyalty is even harder. In 2022, former 10-year Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys to help bolster their receiving corps as the postseason is on the horizon. However, instead of backlash, most Colts fans seemed elated that...
Centre Daily
J.J. Watt Terrorized the Titans for a Decade
NASHVILLE – J.J. Watt has been one of the best NFL players of his generation – and he never let the Tennessee Titans forget it. Watt announced Wednesday that this season would be his last, which means he has two games remaining in a career that has included three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-Pro honors and five Pro Bowl selections. Currently in his second season with the Arizona Cardinals, he will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers on the final week of the season.
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Vikings Entertain Again With Greg Joseph’s Walk-Off FG
It really is amazing how the Vikings do this every single week. Kevin O'Connell's team took an early 10-0 lead in Saturday's Christmas Eve "winter whiteout" game against the Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. If I didn't know better, I might've started to think this could be the week they win a game by more than eight points for the first time in over three months.
Centre Daily
‘Kellen’s Fault!’ Coach Jokes About Cowboys Sun Worship
FRISCO - AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and was built in the likeness of its predecessor, Texas Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys from 1971-2008. Texas Stadium had its famous hole in the roof "so God could watch his team play,” as Cowboys Nation bragged. That hole sometimes brought some interesting shade patterns on the field that wreaked havoc with television coverage and players at the time.
Centre Daily
Takeaways From Chargers’ 20-3 Week 16 Win Over Colts
The Chargers defeated the Colts 20-3 Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 16. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' ninth win of the season:. The Chargers defense continued to be a disruptive force in Week 16 against the Colts, picking up where they left off in the two weeks prior.
Centre Daily
Leonard Fournette Describes Serious Foot Injury in Since Deleted Tweet
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running game (or lack thereof) has rightfully been under fire this entire season. As a team, the Buccaneers remain last in the NFL in rushing yards per game by a significant margin, producing less than 80 yards per contest. Naturally, Leonard Fournette, who is the team's...
Centre Daily
Vikings vs. Giants Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 16
Something tells me this game might come down to the wire. The Vikings are set to take on the Giants on Saturday, and it's a matchup between the two teams who lead the NFL in one-score games. The Vikings have played in ten of them, winning all ten. The Giants have played in 11, going 8-2-1. These teams have just one multi-score victory between them all season, and it was the Vikings back in the season opener against the Packers.
Centre Daily
How Bears Step Forward by Stepping Back Now
The need to get Justin Fields more help became a central theme again in this week's power rankings, as if it hadn't been already. Everyone has known since before the season that the Bears need to do this. The really perceptive observer notes how or more specifically where they will...
Centre Daily
Week 17 Odds: Panthers at Buccaneers
The biggest game of the year in the NFC South is set for this Sunday when the Carolina Panthers square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. A win for the Panthers would put them one win away from clinching the NFC South division title and would also give them the season sweep of Tom Brady and the Bucs.
Centre Daily
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Lions
Carolina opens the game with a 10-0 lead but surrenders 21 unanswered and has to fight back in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling short. I do believe D'Onta Foreman and the Panthers' run game gets back on track but for the first time this season, Sam Darnold will throw not just one interception but two. The sloppy day from Sam will be a big reason why the Lions stay hot, winning their fourth in a row and seventh of the last eight.
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim HC After Firing Hackett
On the heels of an embarrassing and ugly Christmas Day loss wherein the Los Angeles Rams dropped a 50-burger on the Denver Broncos, CEO Greg Penner stepped in and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos announced Hackett's dismissal Monday morning. With two games left to be played on the...
Centre Daily
T.J. Hockenson, Justin Jefferson Combine For 3 TDs in Vikings’ 27-24 Win Over Giants
This Vikings team is unbelievable. There's no other way to put it. With Saturday's game against the Giants tied at 24 and just four seconds on the clock, Greg Joseph stepped up and drilled a 61-yarder for the win. It's the longest field goal in franchise history — and Joseph had plenty of room to spare. The kick capped yet another dramatic, down-to-the-wire victory for a Vikings team that's been making a living off of them all season.
Centre Daily
Packers vs. Dolphins Second-Most Expensive Ticket in NFL Week 16
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers assembled for practice on Friday, it was 4 degrees below zero. The forecast for Christmas Day is a high of 10 and a wind chill of minus-5. Who wouldn’t rather spend Christmas in Miami?. Packers fans are renowned for...
Centre Daily
Matisse Thybulle Talks Emotional Growth Dealing With Low Minutes
Matisse Thybulle’s role hasn’t been consistent so far this season. When the Philadelphia 76ers tipped things off back in late October, Thybulle was on the outside of the rotation, averaging just one minute on the floor through the first five games. With Doc Rivers expanding the rotation, and...
Centre Daily
Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett, Seahawks Win Russell Wilson Trade
The Seattle Seahawks have already been preparing to reap the offseason rewards from the struggles the Denver Broncos have had this season. But now, the Seahawks can sit back and feel secure knowing they won the blockbuster trade that sent franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Mile High back in March.
Centre Daily
Five Most Shocking Betting Upsets of 2022
It's been an incredible year for both sports bettors and the sports betting industry, reaching a record-setting revenue of $1.68 billion in 2022, according to the American Gaming Association in its Q3 revenue report. The total represents an 80.6% increase compared to the previous year, and more growth is expected as more states come online.
Centre Daily
Kevin Durant Reacts to Controversial Call in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Game
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzles had a very unique sequence in the third quarter of Sunday night's Christmas game. The Warriors opted to intentionally foul Steven Adams to make him shoot free throws, but the officiating crew ruled it a take foul, which awarded Memphis one free throw and possession.
Centre Daily
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State predictions, picks: Guaranteed Rate Bowl schedule, odds
College football bowl season brings us a quadruple-header of games on Tuesday, culminating in the primetime kickoff between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State in this year's edition of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Going bowling: College football bowl schedule for 2022 games. Both teams predictably are dealing with some high-profile opt-outs whether...
