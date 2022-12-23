ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Midseason highlights of 2024 IU basketball target Rakease Passmore

Watch below midseason highlights of class of 2024 guard/wing and IU basketball target Rakease Passmore. The 6-foot-5 Passmore is currently a 4-star prospect, the No. 51 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 12 shooting guard according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. From Palatka, Florida, Passmore combines elite athleticism with high-level perimeter shooting ability. He plays for Combine Academy in Asheville, N.C.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination

Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

What a gift: Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal uses NIL money to pay off his sister's student loan debt

Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal gave his older sister Lauren an amazing Christmas gift. Lauren, the oldest of Martin and Sherry Leal’s two children, played basketball for two years at DePauw University — which is Division III and non-scholarship — before transferring to Indiana University as a regular student and graduating from IU last week.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Morgantown residents without running water

A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Ethan Trent. Full Steam...
MORGANTOWN, IN
bestattractions.org

Charming places to visit in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana, has a lot of things to offer visitors. Whether you are a history buff or a nature lover, there is a place for you in Indiana. There are historical monuments, parks, and museums among the many places to visit in Indianapolis. There are also tons of things to do in Indianapolis for kids. So whether planning a family getaway or just visiting the city for the day, you will find something fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers professional eater devours competition

Fishers residents may not realize an accomplished major-league eater calls the city home. With several previous wins to his credit, John Gebhard earned another at the ninth annual St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest Dec. 3 on Georgia Street in Indianapolis. A member of Major League Eating, an organization that...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Bitter blast continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing

Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
GRANGER, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Indianapolis

Summer might be one of Indiana’s shorter seasons, but as Hoosiers prep for warmer temperatures in the future, the quest for fantastic swimming spots is on. We want to let you know about a few swimming holes that are popular with both locals and visitors near Indianapolis. Once the temperatures begin to rise, these lakes and rivers will aid in your cooling down.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub dies from liver defect

INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment. “Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday. Nicolas’ brother Roman died from a similar […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

