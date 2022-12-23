Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Midseason highlights of 2024 IU basketball target Rakease Passmore
Watch below midseason highlights of class of 2024 guard/wing and IU basketball target Rakease Passmore. The 6-foot-5 Passmore is currently a 4-star prospect, the No. 51 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 12 shooting guard according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. From Palatka, Florida, Passmore combines elite athleticism with high-level perimeter shooting ability. He plays for Combine Academy in Asheville, N.C.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Woodson hopes TJD is healthy in January — what adjustments will we see when he returns?
18 days to be ready for the final 18 games. Is that enough time for Indiana’s star forward to get fully healthy and lead his team through the Big Ten gauntlet beginning Jan. 5 at Iowa?. The eventual answer might end up being the difference between another lackluster season...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s basketball rises to No. 16 in new AP poll, women remain No. 4
With two wins and some carnage above, the IU men moved up two spots in the final AP top-25 of calendar year 2022. Indiana (10-3) is No. 16 in the first poll with the non-conference schedule fully in the rear view mirror. The Hoosiers have been ranked all season, ranging...
thedailyhoosier.com
A look at the status of the IU football true freshmen under the redshirt rule
The IU football class of 2022 was the program’s best ever during the rankings era, and the majority of that class will return in 2023 with four years of eligibility remaining. Under a rule established in 2018, college athletes competing in Division I football can participate in up to...
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination
Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
Yardbarker
Best Christmas Video: Hoosier Anthony Leal Uses His NIL Money to Pay Off Sister's School Loans
Family comes first in Hoosier Nation, no doubt about that. And for junior guard Anthony Leal, his family has ALWAYS come first to him. On Christmas morning at the Leal house in Bloomington, Anthony surprised his big sister Lauren — his dearest friend and basketball idol — with an amazing Christmas gift.
What a gift: Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal uses NIL money to pay off his sister's student loan debt
Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal gave his older sister Lauren an amazing Christmas gift. Lauren, the oldest of Martin and Sherry Leal’s two children, played basketball for two years at DePauw University — which is Division III and non-scholarship — before transferring to Indiana University as a regular student and graduating from IU last week.
cbs4indy.com
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Ethan Trent. Full Steam...
bestattractions.org
Charming places to visit in Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis, Indiana, has a lot of things to offer visitors. Whether you are a history buff or a nature lover, there is a place for you in Indiana. There are historical monuments, parks, and museums among the many places to visit in Indianapolis. There are also tons of things to do in Indianapolis for kids. So whether planning a family getaway or just visiting the city for the day, you will find something fun.
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Current Publishing
Fishers professional eater devours competition
Fishers residents may not realize an accomplished major-league eater calls the city home. With several previous wins to his credit, John Gebhard earned another at the ninth annual St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest Dec. 3 on Georgia Street in Indianapolis. A member of Major League Eating, an organization that...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers in Indianapolis brave cold temperatures for work, workouts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The brutally low temperatures on Friday didn’t deter everyone from being outside, showing it doesn’t necessarily take a brave person to bear this cold, but a committed one. Aubrui Anderson is on Day 2 of what will be 75-day heart and mental health challenge....
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
Southwest cancels most of its flights Tuesday, Wednesday at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — Flight cancellations, specifically with Southwest Airlines, continue to cause frustrations for travelers at airports across the country, including at Indianapolis International Airport, where Southwest Airlines had canceled a majority of its flights for Tuesday. As of 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, 39 flights had been canceled at IND,...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Indianapolis
Summer might be one of Indiana’s shorter seasons, but as Hoosiers prep for warmer temperatures in the future, the quest for fantastic swimming spots is on. We want to let you know about a few swimming holes that are popular with both locals and visitors near Indianapolis. Once the temperatures begin to rise, these lakes and rivers will aid in your cooling down.
Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub dies from liver defect
INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment. “Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday. Nicolas’ brother Roman died from a similar […]
