Digital Trends
Apple’s rumored car could cost the same as a Tesla Model S
Rumors have been swirling around for years regarding Apple’s plans for an electric, self-driving car. The latest report, which arrived on Tuesday via a usually reliable source, suggests Apple has scaled back its plan for an autonomous car, with some elements yet to be agreed upon. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman...
There's a growing chance your next electric car will be built by the same company as your iPhone
No, we're not talking about the long-rumored Apple Car. Foxconn, a huge Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer, is getting into the EV game.
Tesla's struggles in China and Europe may be a preview of the pain coming for Elon in the US
Lowering demand in China and Europe may foreshadow what's to come in the US for Elon Musk's electric-vehicle maker, Tesla.
Carscoops
Tesla Offering 10,000 Supercharging Credits To American And Canadian Buyers
Tesla is offering 10,000 miles of free Supercharging to buyers in the United States and 10,000 km of free Supercharging miles to shoppers in Canada who take delivery of a new Tesla vehicle this month. The electric automaker routinely pushes to ramp up deliveries at the end of each quarter...
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Jalopnik
CarMax's Dismal Quarter Means We've Reached a Used-Car Tipping Point
CarMax is trying its best to cope with an unwilling used car market, Volvo’s promising it won’t nickel-and-dime anyone over software, and success hasn’t been quite as simple as one self-driving trucking startup would like. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
msn.com
'A Lot Of People Are Saying Apple's Finished,' Says Cramer: The Bull, Bear Case For The Stock
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was sliding lower Thursday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was declining after initial jobless claims came in lower than expected. Initial jobless claims came in at 216,000, up from 214,000 the week prior but well below the 222,000 estimate. The data indicates the Federal Reserve’s policy isn’t slowing the economy as effectively as many traders and investors hoped.
Android Headlines
Samsung to increase production at its largest chip factory
Samsung is reportedly planning to increase chip production at its largest semiconductor factory. According to the Korean media, the company will add at least ten new extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines to its P3 chip manufacturing unit in its Pyeongtaek campus in South Korea next year. The P3 line became operational in July this year.
Android Headlines
Huawei earned more from patent licensing deals than it paid out
Huawei reportedly made more money from patent licensing than it paid out patent royalties to other companies in 2022. According to a Reuters report, the Chinese firm has achieved this feat for the second year running. The report doesn’t detail the total revenue the company generated from its patents this year, though.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Is Now the World's Third-Largest Carmaker
Hyundai is now the third largest automaker in the world by volume, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota, which are often at odds for first and second place among the biggest car companies in the world. In a little over half a century, the South Korean carmaker has leapt over American auto giant General Motors, as well as the multinational conglomerate Stellantis, according to Bloomberg.
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Production Line Robots Delivered To Giga Texas
A shipment of 66 production line robots has been delivered to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where the upcoming Cybertruck is expected to start production in 2023. The robots, made by the German company Kuka, arrived from Europe on December 18, as shown in a bill of lading obtained by the Twitter user @greggertruck. In it, we can see several packages sent from Germany with the final destination being Tesla’s factory in Texas.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE picks up December security update
Samsung is rolling out the December 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S21 FE in more markets. The rollout began for the carrier-locked units in the US a couple of weeks back. The new security update s now available in Europe as well. The December SMR (Security Maintenance Release)...
game-news24.com
Toyota can keep its sales in order in the same way last year and remain the top of the market
The automotive market is a long history. The effect of China’s unfinished lockdown and geopolitical problems has been added to the prolonged lack of semiconductor components. In spite of these conditions, Toyota retains its status as the world’s largest car maker, surpassing Volkswagen in second year. Get the...
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont Factory fills up outbound lot with vehicles on Christmas Eve
It’s the final stretch of Q4 2022, and Tesla is once more engaged in an end-of-quarter delivery push. This is hinted at in the company’s recent strategies to push more vehicle sales — such as the rollout of discounts — as well as the strong stream of vehicles coming out of Tesla’s EV plant in California, the Fremont Factory.
nextbigfuture.com
Worst Tesla Semi is Better Than Best Competing Electric Semi
Tesla has two Semi models. One has 500 miles of range and the other has 300 miles of range. Elon tweeted that they have energy efficiency of 1.7 kWh per mile. The 500 mile range actually had about 540 miles of range so the battery pack is likely 900 kWh. The 300 mile range version likely has a 510 kWh battery pack.
torquenews.com
Hordes of Tesla Vehicles Await Export at Giga Shanghai
There is a picture at Shanghai port of a horde of Tesla vehicles awaiting transport. This confirms that Giga Shanghai is at full production. We have some of the latest drone footage at Shanghai port showing a horde of Tesla vehicles waiting for export. They are filling the parking lot with barely any space available. This answers many questions about Giga Shanghai and its production capacity.
Tesla stock drops as Elon Musk's EV maker extends slowdown of Shanghai plant through January
Tesla will run a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai plant from January 3 to January 19 and will halt output from January 20 to January 31, Reuters reported. Tesla had already moved up its planned eight-day production stoppage a day early. The company's largest worldwide plant by output is...
Washington Examiner
China is a minefield for international creditors
This month in China, a rumor spread that the founder and chairman of Chinese real estate developer Evergrande had jumped off a building to take his own life. Subsequent reports indicate that Hui Ka Yan’s “suicide” was staged. Either way, it would not be surprising if the “death news” were true. Evergrande, once China’s largest developer by sales volume, has been in free fall all year. Its Hong Kong-listed stock is below a dime (as of Dec 9, 2022), down from $4 at its peak. Hui’s personal wealth has shrunk from $36 billion to $3 billion.
Tesla shuts down Shanghai plant as COVID cases in China surge
Tesla suspended production at its busiest facility in Shanghai, according to an internal memo. No reason was given for the work stoppage, according to Reuters, whose reporters saw the communication. It simply told the morning shift workers they could start their holiday break early. Earlier this month, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle manufacturer said that it was stopping work ahead of the holiday break, but the expected shutdown came earlier than announced. Tesla had planned to suspend production of Model Y vehicles from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. The work stoppage comes amid a surge in COVID infections in China. Workers have been calling in sick at the plant, according to the news service.
