Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
Person rescued from Connecticut River in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department rescued someone from the Connecticut River Saturday night.
Bobcat attack: Columbia town officials warn residents to take precautions
COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Columbia town officials are warning residents to take precaution after someone was attacked by a bobcat in the town. Town officials shared the news on Friday, noting that a bobcat attack was reported by an individual who was walking on the road in the area of Hunt Road and Mono Pond […]
I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
DoingItLocal
Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25
The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
connecticuthistory.org
Middletown’s Reservoirs Drive Growth Throughout the 19th and 20th Centuries
Water has been an integral part of the development of Middletown since its founding over 350 years ago. The city’s inhabitants always required a steady supply of clean water, not just for drinking, but also for sanitation, transportation, and sewage disposal. Though these water resources drove Middletown’s growth, an efficient system for harvesting and transporting water from nearby reservoirs only emerged in the mid-19th century. These reservoirs, specifically the Laurel Brook and Mount Higby Reservoirs, allowed Middletown to flourish.
13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminatin…
Eversource says power restoration ‘substantially complete’ in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 201,000 Eversource customers now have power after a storm swept through the state days before Christmas, the power company announced Sunday. Only 1% of the homes that lost power remain without it, according to Eversource, which calls the work “substantially complete.” “More than 1,100 crews have been working […]
newstalknewengland.com
4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning
Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
Connecticut cracking down on gas stations for high fuel prices
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nearly nine-month investigation has resulted in fines and more for one Litchfield gas station. The attorney general is cracking down on owners around Connecticut that didn’t lower prices on fuel during the state’s gas tax holiday. Attorney General William Tong took swift action against a Litchfield Quick Mart gas station […]
Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
Changes for Asylum Avenue?
The thing about the proposed Asylum Avenue changes is that the plan is all over the place. Was the lead on this project a Gemini, because if so, I get it. You want to use every crayon in the box. But there’s a time and place for that, and it’s not when people’s lives are at stake. I’d even get it if the number of existing car lanes changed every block, but that’s not even close to being the case. I’m working my ass off to give the benefit of the doubt here.
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Dec 26th to Jan 1st
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, December 26, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
darientimes.com
Thousands in CT still without power on Christmas two days after storm
Several thousand in Connecticut remained without power on Christmas morning — two days after a storm caused more than 100,000 outages statewide and flooded coastal communities. Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider, reported that about 2,840 customers remained without power, accounting for 0.22 percent of its customer base in...
Bristol Press
Bristol looks to 2023
BRISTOL – With 2023 nearly here, people around Bristol of all walks are looking to a new year with a variety of hopes, goals and desires. Robert Gianni, patron of Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach, said he’s looking forward to warm weather coming back and the chance to return to driving tractor trailers for a living. He noted he had known the outreach’s director, Pat Stebbins, for several years as he worked on stabilizing his home life while looking to a more independent future.
North Haven community mourns the loss of fallen firefighter
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife and mother. News 8 learned Wirtz was also a first responder during the 9/11 […]
"Heartbreaking": W. Hartford traffic fatalities
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor plans a task force on traffic safety following a deadly crash Christmas Day and two pedestrian deaths in the previous week
Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House
A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
Comments / 0