New Britain, CT

WTNH

I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
WATERFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25

The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Middletown’s Reservoirs Drive Growth Throughout the 19th and 20th Centuries

Water has been an integral part of the development of Middletown since its founding over 350 years ago. The city’s inhabitants always required a steady supply of clean water, not just for drinking, but also for sanitation, transportation, and sewage disposal. Though these water resources drove Middletown’s growth, an efficient system for harvesting and transporting water from nearby reservoirs only emerged in the mid-19th century. These reservoirs, specifically the Laurel Brook and Mount Higby Reservoirs, allowed Middletown to flourish.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
newstalknewengland.com

4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning

Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut cracking down on gas stations for high fuel prices

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nearly nine-month investigation has resulted in fines and more for one Litchfield gas station. The attorney general is cracking down on owners around Connecticut that didn’t lower prices on fuel during the state’s gas tax holiday. Attorney General William Tong took swift action against a Litchfield Quick Mart gas station […]
LITCHFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

RealHartford

Changes for Asylum Avenue?

The thing about the proposed Asylum Avenue changes is that the plan is all over the place. Was the lead on this project a Gemini, because if so, I get it. You want to use every crayon in the box. But there’s a time and place for that, and it’s not when people’s lives are at stake. I’d even get it if the number of existing car lanes changed every block, but that’s not even close to being the case. I’m working my ass off to give the benefit of the doubt here.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Dec 26th to Jan 1st

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, December 26, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
darientimes.com

Thousands in CT still without power on Christmas two days after storm

Several thousand in Connecticut remained without power on Christmas morning — two days after a storm caused more than 100,000 outages statewide and flooded coastal communities. Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider, reported that about 2,840 customers remained without power, accounting for 0.22 percent of its customer base in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol looks to 2023

BRISTOL – With 2023 nearly here, people around Bristol of all walks are looking to a new year with a variety of hopes, goals and desires. Robert Gianni, patron of Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach, said he’s looking forward to warm weather coming back and the chance to return to driving tractor trailers for a living. He noted he had known the outreach’s director, Pat Stebbins, for several years as he worked on stabilizing his home life while looking to a more independent future.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

North Haven community mourns the loss of fallen firefighter

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife and mother. News 8 learned Wirtz was also a first responder during the 9/11 […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

