(Des Moines) Southwest and west-central Iowa are under a Wind Chill Warning until noon on Saturday. The National Weather Service forecasts dangerously cold wind chills of 25-40 below zero. Today’s forecast high for the region is one-below zero, with a low of nine below. Saturday’s high 12 degrees, and the low of four-above zero.

The temperature is forecast gradually warm over the next week, with a high in the forties midweek.