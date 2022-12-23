Drought conditions are improving thanks to rounds of rain and snow in December, according to the latest national report. The U.S. Drought Monitor now shows most of Marion and Warren Counties are now rated as abnormally dry, with northern portions of both still listed in moderate drought. Between the winter storm leading up to Christmas and snow that fell on the night of the holiday into the morning, most of the region has received 5-7” of snowfall in the past month, and rounds of rain earlier in December have also helped. All of that frozen precipitation will melt by this weekend, with highs climbing consistently into the 40s over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO