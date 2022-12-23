Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Young Talent Stepping Up for Indianola Wrestling
The Indianola wrestling team is a balanced one in 2022-23, bringing back a lot of returning talent and seeing new names expected to contribute on the varsity roster. Head coach Clint Manny tells KNIA Sports there are a number of freshman contributors from last year that are now sophomores, such as Ryan Young, and Jake and AJ Pontier, who all wrestled as freshman, and are already being big point scorers for the Indians this year.
kniakrls.com
Rebounding A Huge Point For Knoxville Girls Basketball Over Break
If there is one thing that the Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad needs to improve on is rebounding. The Panthers, while not possessing a lot of size, are still being out rebounded by a large margin. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports no matter what size a player is, they should be able to get a rebound.
kniakrls.com
Warrior basketball squads believe better days ahead in 2023
As the Norwalk basketball teams return to practice this week in preparation for the 2023 portion of the season, both squads boast the top scorer in the Little Hawkeye Conference as they aim for more team success in the new year. The Warrior boys are 4-2 overall following a 63-55...
kniakrls.com
Winterim Returns at Pella Christian High School in One Week
When students return from break in one week on Eagle Lane, they’ll do so with a unique experience that has connected them to new opportunities to kick off the second semester. Principal Kevin Herdegen says the 11th annual Winterim returns to Pella Christian High School on January 3rd and...
kniakrls.com
Former Iowa State All-American Sharing Mental Health Experience
A former All-American basketball player at Iowa State has been sharing her experiences with mental health issues across the Midwest, and is coming to Pella to raise awareness. Lyndsey Fennelly is coming to the Central College Graham Conference Center on Sunday, January 22nd at 7 p.m., which will be immediately preceded and followed by a table fair with mental health resources available in the area.
kniakrls.com
Support for Rose Parade Huge from Community
Because of community and fan support, every Pella Marching Dutch student who wanted to travel to the Rose Parade experience this week is getting to do so. Dave Van Gorp helped lead a committee of parents that worked with the Pella Athletic Booster club to fundraise, and through those efforts, nearly half of the cost of the trip was paid for through donations.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Hometown Pride Announces Holiday Lanes Winners
Indianola Hometown Pride tallied up the votes from the annual Holiday Lanes Celebration, and announced the winners over the holiday weekend. Best Use of Theme – Whoville Lane/Disney on N 17th. Best Overall Lane – Candy Cane Lane. Best Decorated Home – The Smith Family from The North...
kniakrls.com
Larry Vande Kamp
Funeral services with military honors for Larry E. Vande Kamp, 84, of Pella, IA will be held on Thursday, December 29th, at 11:00 am at the Connect Church in Pella. A luncheon will follow the funeral service. Interment will be made in the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Visitation with the family present will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Connect Church. Memorial contributions are preferred for either the Pella or Oskaloosa Christian Grade Schools. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
2022 Sees Beginning of Indianola High School Replace in Place Project
While construction may not be underway for several years, the Indianola High School Replace in Place project is ongoing, after voters approved a bond measure earlier this year. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the Indianola School Board has taken several small, early steps in a years-long plan to get the project to completion.
kniakrls.com
Molly Devin Receives Honors for Nursing
Des Moines Area Community College, Ankeny Campus held a Nurse pinning ceremony for student Molly Devin. Devin, of Knoxville, received her nursing pin from her father, James Devin, at a special ceremony held on the DMACC Ankeny Campus. A total of 34 nursing students were honored by faculty, family and...
kniakrls.com
David Smith
Funeral services for David Smith, 65, of Indianola, will be held at 11 a.m,. Friday, December 30th, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Visitation will be held prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Hillcrest Ave Project Ongoing
A major goal for the City of Indianola for the last several years will be the Hillcrest Ave Project, upgrading the road to expand the industrial and residential areas to the northeast. Public Work Director Akhilesh “AP” Pal tells KNIA News Hillcrest will be safer and able to handle much more traffic.
Fire at Ankeny home causes 'significant damage', no injuries
ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. An Ankeny home suffered "significant damage" after a fire broke out on Monday morning, the Ankeny Fire Department said in a press release.
kniakrls.com
Marching Dutch Depart for California This Coming Week
Coming up in just a few days, the Pella Marching Dutch depart for a once in a generation trip to Pasadena, California, for the prestigious Rose Parade. The 200+ member band, directors, and fans will depart December 28th and 29th for the special experience that includes one final performance of the Marching Dutch field show “Kiss from a Rose” and marches at Disneyland and the Rose Parade itself on January 2nd.
kniakrls.com
Drought Improving in South Central Iowa
Drought conditions are improving thanks to rounds of rain and snow in December, according to the latest national report. The U.S. Drought Monitor now shows most of Marion and Warren Counties are now rated as abnormally dry, with northern portions of both still listed in moderate drought. Between the winter storm leading up to Christmas and snow that fell on the night of the holiday into the morning, most of the region has received 5-7” of snowfall in the past month, and rounds of rain earlier in December have also helped. All of that frozen precipitation will melt by this weekend, with highs climbing consistently into the 40s over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.
Iowa ARL: Four Cats Recovering After Being Abandoned In Van Last Month
(Des Moines, IA) — Four cats that were abandoned in a van in Des Moines last month are making a strong recovery. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says three cats – Beatrice, Virgil, and Dante – have made full recoveries and were adopted. The fourth cat, Angel, is still recovering from a severe upper respiratory infection but will be up for adoption soon. Two people are facing multiple charges of animal neglect in the incident, which left three cats dead.
Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday
The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Annual Dinner in February
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding their annual celebration dinner in February, holding their first in-person celebration since early in 2020. The chamber dinner will include recognition for the annual awards such as distinguished Chamber Leader, Educator of the Year, Emerging Business, and the Steven G. Pfeiffer Volunteer of the Year Award. The dinner will be held on February 9th in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus from 5:30 to 8:30pm.
kniakrls.com
Claretta Sommar
A Mass of Christian Burial for Claretta Sommar, age 99 of Knoxville, will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Melcher-Dallas. A public Rosary will be recited Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church and the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. that evening. Memorials have been designated to St. Anthony Catholic Church or to Suncrest Hospice. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
KCCI.com
Ankeny police locate missing elderly man
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department has located a man who went missing. John Janssen, 75, was reported missing on Dec. 22. Police say they have found him. Janssen has been safely reunited with his family.
Comments / 0