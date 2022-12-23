Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
wsgw.com
Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting
Police in Flint Township responded to a shooting Friday night where a 24-year-old man was killed. The incident took place around 7:30 P.M. at a home in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. Police discovered Mikwannza Harris had been shot, who died at the scene after police arrived. Later in the evening, a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, whom police believe was in an altercation with Harris, which led to a gunfight. He was listed in stable condition.
Tow truck driver reportedly shoots, kills suspect trying to rob him
Detroit police say a tow truck driver who was targeted by an armed robber fought back and killed the gunman.
Motorist killed in crash, hit by suspect who was fleeing from police
DEARBORN, MI -- A suspect who was fleeing from police was arrested Monday after they caused a fatal crash near the border of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. According to the Associated Press, a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the suspect for speeding around 8:40 a.m. but the suspect did not stop their car.
Man accused of robbing bank for $7K claimed he had a bomb, wife was dying of cancer
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of robbing a bank for more than $7,000 using a note claiming he had a bomb and that he needed the money to pay for a surgery for his wife who was dying of cancer, according to a criminal complaint. The suspect,...
Michigan tow truck driver fatally shot suspect who tried to rob him, police say
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a tow truck driver allegedly shot and killed a suspect who tried to rob him. According to Fox 2 in Detroit, the shooting occurred at 7 Mile and Kelly Road at 9:35 a.m. on Monday. The truck driver was meeting the suspect to...
Innocent woman killed in crash by suspect fleeing police
A family is grieving the loss of an innocent woman in a deadly crash from a vehicle fleeing police on Monday morning.
Police: CPL-holding truck driver kills armed robbery suspect on Detroit’s east side
The tow truck driver, who was a concealed CPL holder, pulled out his gun and shot the alleged robber. It happened on Young Street near Block around 9:35 a.m.
Woman killed after driver flees police, causes crash in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver was killed on Monday after a man fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash in Dearborn, according to the Dearborn Police Department. The incident happened at about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. Police say a Wayne County sheriff's deputy observed a Ford Econoline van excessively speeding and activating his lights to initiate a traffic stop. The van fled on eastbound Michigan Avenue until it crashed into a Chevrolet Trax that was traveling northbound on Gulley Road, killing a 61-year-old woman from Lincoln Park, who was driving the Trax.According to police, the suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police closed the intersection to investigate the incident. The suspect's name is being withheld pending formal charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
Whitmer grants clemency to Flint area man 38 years after he scared woman to death
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- After more than 38 years in prison for scaring a 76-year-old grandmother to death during a home invasion gone wrong, John E. Aslin has been granted clemency by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Aslin, now 59, was convicted of felony murder in a landmark Genesee County court...
WNEM
Police investigate deadly shooting
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane at about 7:20pm on Friday, Dec. 23 in Flint Twp. Officers on the scene, located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was later identified...
Detroit News
2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say
Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
Detroit News
Barricaded gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff with Detroit police on Christmas Day
Detroit — After a seven-hour standoff Sunday, Detroit police got a barricaded gunman to surrender, according to a spokesperson. Police were following up on a report of a violent person with a weapon from Saturday when the man's family told police he had been violent to them on Sunday, Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said.
Police: Armed man killed after attempting to rob tow truck driver with CPL in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - An armed man was killed after he tried to rob a tow truck driver who had a concealed pistol license, according to the Detroit Police Department.The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, in the 15400 block of Young Street. Police say the armed man tried to rob the tow truck driver, but the tow truck driver had a CPL, was armed and shot the man.The man was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.According to police, the incident remains under investigation.
fox2detroit.com
Longtime Detroit liquor store targeted in smash-and-grab attempt
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit liquor store owner won't need to worry about any lost inventory - but that doesn't mean the robbery attempt at his store Tuesday morning won't leave him with a giant headache. "They did so much damage. It's just senseless," said Ceasar Yaldo, who owns...
Saginaw Township apartment shooting leaves man hospitalized, suspect in jail
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A shooting in Saginaw Township has left one man hospitalized and another jailed. About 12:14 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, police responded to a reported shooting in Building E of Poplar Apartments, 4444 State St. They arrived to find a 36-year-old man lying on the...
Detroit News
Youth's traffic death sparks call for safer roads in Dearborn Heights
Dearborn Heights — The death of a Dearborn Heights youth in October has pushed residents to call for city officials to raise safety standards around school district zones. Joseph Smith, a 12-year-old student in Dearborn Heights District No. 7, was returning home from a football game at Annapolis High School on the night of Oct. 14 when he was hit by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street.
8 of the wackiest crimes, crashes and other attention-grabbing headlines across Michigan in 2022
This year had its fair share of off-the-wall headlines, from strange crimes to bizarre crashes across Michigan and Metro Detroit. These are eight of the wackiest stories we wrote about in 2022.
wsgw.com
Board Member Removed from Midland Shelterhouse After Arrest
A board member of Midland’s Shelterhouse has been removed following a domestic violence complaint. 51-year-old Pedro Figueroa was arrested last Wednesday and arraigned on misdemeanor domestic violence. He was released on a $500 bind. Figueroa was removed from his position of the board of Shelterhouse following the charges in...
WNEM
Saginaw man in critical condition after shooting
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw Township early Friday morning. Officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department were called to the address of 4444 State St., building E to respond to a report of gunfire around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 23. Responding officers...
Michigan man sentenced to 105 years in prison for armed drug trafficking in Ky.
A man from Flint, Michigan was sentenced to 105 years in federal prison on Tuesday after being convicted of armed drug trafficking in Kentucky and attempted robbery.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 2