Flint, MI

wsgw.com

Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting

Police in Flint Township responded to a shooting Friday night where a 24-year-old man was killed. The incident took place around 7:30 P.M. at a home in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. Police discovered Mikwannza Harris had been shot, who died at the scene after police arrived. Later in the evening, a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, whom police believe was in an altercation with Harris, which led to a gunfight. He was listed in stable condition.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman killed after driver flees police, causes crash in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver was killed on Monday after a man fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash in Dearborn, according to the Dearborn Police Department. The incident happened at about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. Police say a Wayne County sheriff's deputy observed a Ford Econoline van excessively speeding and activating his lights to initiate a traffic stop. The van fled on eastbound Michigan Avenue until it crashed into a Chevrolet Trax that was traveling northbound on Gulley Road, killing a 61-year-old woman from Lincoln Park, who was driving the Trax.According to police, the suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police closed the intersection to investigate the incident. The suspect's name is being withheld pending formal charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
DEARBORN, MI
WNEM

Police investigate deadly shooting

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane at about 7:20pm on Friday, Dec. 23 in Flint Twp. Officers on the scene, located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was later identified...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say

Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Armed man killed after attempting to rob tow truck driver with CPL in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - An armed man was killed after he tried to rob a tow truck driver who had a concealed pistol license, according to the Detroit Police Department.The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, in the 15400 block of Young Street. Police say the armed man tried to rob the tow truck driver, but the tow truck driver had a CPL, was armed and shot the man.The man was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.According to police, the incident remains under investigation. 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Longtime Detroit liquor store targeted in smash-and-grab attempt

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit liquor store owner won't need to worry about any lost inventory - but that doesn't mean the robbery attempt at his store Tuesday morning won't leave him with a giant headache. "They did so much damage. It's just senseless," said Ceasar Yaldo, who owns...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Youth's traffic death sparks call for safer roads in Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights — The death of a Dearborn Heights youth in October has pushed residents to call for city officials to raise safety standards around school district zones. Joseph Smith, a 12-year-old student in Dearborn Heights District No. 7, was returning home from a football game at Annapolis High School on the night of Oct. 14 when he was hit by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
wsgw.com

Board Member Removed from Midland Shelterhouse After Arrest

A board member of Midland’s Shelterhouse has been removed following a domestic violence complaint. 51-year-old Pedro Figueroa was arrested last Wednesday and arraigned on misdemeanor domestic violence. He was released on a $500 bind. Figueroa was removed from his position of the board of Shelterhouse following the charges in...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Saginaw man in critical condition after shooting

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw Township early Friday morning. Officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department were called to the address of 4444 State St., building E to respond to a report of gunfire around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 23. Responding officers...
SAGINAW, MI
