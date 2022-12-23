Read full article on original website
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Cher showcases incredible diamond on Twitter for Christmas... but is it an engagement ring?
Cher had enough ice on hand for more than just holiday cocktails this weekend, but she's remaining mum for now on whether it means wedding bells are in her near future.
Why everyone is suddenly talking about buccal fat removal
Buccal fat removal might just be the new Brazilian butt lift -- aka the newest cosmetic surgery procedure to take over social media.
Beef burger or fish sandwich? These menu labels encourage people to eat less red meat, study shows
Red meat is a big climate change culprit. Adding labels to menus can encourage people to eat less of it, a new study shows.
'Tradwives' promote a lifestyle that evokes the 1950s. But their nostalgia is not without controversy
Tradwives, short for traditional wives, are a small subculture of women who promote traditional gender roles and submission to one's husband. In showcasing their seemingly idyllic lives on social media, they signal to young women that true security and fulfillment might be achieved by reverting to certain norms of the past.
