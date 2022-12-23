ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 3

Douglas Dow
4d ago

thank God she was not injured. I bet the truck driver was driving to fast for conditions and not paying attention. wonder if he will pay attention if he was fined?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yukonprogressnews.com

Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief

Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Thousands of racing fans head to Expo Square for Tulsa Shootout

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of racing fans are heading to Expo Square for the Tulsa Shootout. The largest micro sprint car racing event in the world is back for its 38th year in Green Country. People come from all over the country, and the world, to be a part of the top micro racing events.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa businesses bond over smash-and-grab burglaries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Local Tulsa businesses have formed an unusual bond after becoming victims of smash-and-grab burglaries. NewsChannel 8 was able to secure surveillance footage from three of the burglaries. The early morning peace at Heirloom Rustic Ales last Wednesday was shattered, quite literally, when a man threw...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Shootout expected to bring $5 million in revenue to the city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa has hosted several events this year and will end 2022 with the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout this week. It’s the 38th year for this event to come to Tulsa, bringing people from all over the world and making a huge economic impact.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Local Tulsa embroidery shop hit by alleged burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tatermash Embroidery, located near 31st and Jamestown was hit before the Christmas weekend by suspected burglars. According to the shop's Facebook page, money and a tablet were stolen on Friday, and employees were left with a shattered front door. This comes just a few weeks...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

60-year-old Vinita woman dies in Christmas Eve crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Rogers County. On Dec. 24. at 10 p.m., a 2021 Ford F150 was being driven by a 38-year-old Tulsa man on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge in Catoosa. Connie Porter, 60, of...
VINITA, OK
KTUL

Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Woman dead, two hurt following crash on Verdigris River Bridge

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured, including a 4-year-old boy, after a crash on the Verdigris River Bridge in Rogers County Christmas Eve, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge on Christmas Eve, troopers...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Shootout's unique track keeps racers coming back

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout begins Tuesday night, with the first races of the tournament beginning at 7 p.m. This is the second year that entries for the shootout have exceeded 1,500, with 643 drivers from 37 states and four countries. Racing will continue every...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Glenpool fire rescues cow from pond

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, Glenpool firefighters rescued a cow from an icy pond, the City of Glenpool said. The city said, ironically, the fire department was scheduled to do ice rescue training earlier that day but instead got to use the skills they would have practiced to safely remove the cow out of the pond.
GLENPOOL, OK
KHBS

Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KTUL

Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Southwest Airline fiasco affects flights at Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Southwest Airlines fiasco is leaving no airport unaffected. Travelers at the Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City waited in long lines after almost every Southwest flight was cancelled. It seems Tulsa is no different. 21 Southwest flights scheduled to leave or arrive at the...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy