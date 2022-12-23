ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

An interview with Kingston mayor Steve Noble

Steve Noble was first elected Kingston’s mayor at the end of 2015. After a decade working in Kingston’s parks and recreation department, Noble set his eyes on the top spot, which was occupied by his boss, one-term mayor Shayne Gallo. When first elected, Noble was 33 years old. Co-founder of the City of Kingston Land Trust, with a degree in environmental science, Noble ran on the Working Family and Democratic lines. Noble will deliver his state-of-the-city speech just after the new year, when he will communicate his vision for the city’s future.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Brother, can you spare a dime?

Oh, Ulster County, how overcast is this morning, The trees are bare. What cloud cover there is may very well burn away when the sun rises at 7:24 a.m. Even now, some stars can be seen through the clouds. But no crescent moon. No lunar manifestation will be conjured until 10:53 a.m., just 15 minutes after the low tide has arrived, the bottom-most effort of pulling this seesaw river back out into the ocean.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

A Christmas in Kingston in the 1880s

“I went out after a Christmas tree and some laurel, through seas of mud,” Jervis McEntee of Kingston wrote on Christmas Eve 1881, “to the place where I always go on the cross road between the Flat-bush and Pine bush roads. It rained a part of the time and turned into a snow storm on our return.”
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Sugar Loaf Mountain: Why it matters

Join Jay Westerveld, President of the Sugar Loaf Historical Society, for an exploration of the cultural and natural history of Sugar Loaf Mountain and Hamlet. Speaking at Albert Wisner Library on Jan. 8, he will delve into Sugar Loaf’s history, from its Ice Age shelters to its ecological systems and climbing and hiking routes. Learn about the mountain’s flora and fauna, its mining and bootlegging histories, and its dual watershed resources that include the source of Warwick’s own Wawayanda Creek.
WARWICK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Columbia County 911 emergency calls

Intersection of Route 9 and Wadsworth Rd, New Lebanon. Intersection of Beacon Hill Rd and Salls Rd, New Lebanon. Multiple Tree and wires down in road along Salls Rd. Fire Police requested to close the road due to flooring. Stuyvesant Falls FD responded mutual aid. FD in service 5:30 pm.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
rocklandreport.com

Meet Chloe the Hero Dog Who Alerted her Family to a Fire in their Bardonia Home

Stephanie Mulhall says she put her two children to sleep before she and her husband went to bed Friday evening. “About…1:35 a.m. to 1:40 a.m., our dog started scratching at our door. We just thought she had to go out because she doesn’t sleep with us. She sleeps downstairs and then as soon as I opened the door, I ingested fumes. And as soon as my husband went downstairs, he saw the house on fire,” she says.
BARDONIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy