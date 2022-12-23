Read full article on original website
Hampden Academy Broncos Visit Bangor Rams in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Hampden Academy Broncos visit the Bangor Rams in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. The live Ticket TV broadcast will begin below at 6:30 PM from Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch...
Ellsworth Eagles Visit Old Town Coyotes in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Old Town Coyotes in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 1:30 PM from Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games...
wmubroncos.com
Hockey Heads to the Great Lakes Invitational
Western Michigan takes the quick trip up 131 for the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Broncos open the tournament against host Michigan Tech on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. WMU then plays on Wednesday against Michigan State or Ferris State at either 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. All games for the GLI will be streamed live on FloHockey.tv, with the Bronco Media Network providing radio coverage for WMU's games.
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
foxbangor.com
Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis
ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor
iheart.com
Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Structure Fire in Bar Harbor Early Monday Morning December 26th
On Monday, December 26 at approximately 1:50 a.m. , the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 488 Norway Drive. The single family home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. As of 10 a.m on...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 1. Allan M. Hurd, 37,...
foxbangor.com
Store Plaza Sinkhole
SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
foxbangor.com
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Grand Rapids native headed to Sundance Film Festival with a Michigan-made movie
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A film producer from Grand Rapids is heading to Sundance Film Festival with the movie To Live and Die and Live that was made in Michigan. Jash'd Kambui Belcher says the film is thought-provoking, showing the audience a man's journey through grief, mental health and the family he has to support him.
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
The Weather Channel in Michigan: ‘One of the worst blizzards I’ve covered over the past 30 years’
HOLLAND, MI - Holland was blown into the national spotlight this week when meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel landed in town to report on the Christmas Week blizzard that has shut down highways, caused pileups and knocked out power to thousands across the state. “One of the worst...
WOOD
Grand Rapids Police close road following shooting
Police have closed a Grand Rapids road following a Monday evening shooting. (Dec. 26, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid 20s. (Dec. 26, 2022) ‘I cried’: Holiday travel woes continue as...
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
Surfers brave blizzard conditions to catch the perfect wave in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two surfers could be seen just off the pier in Grand Haven on Friday morning, trying to take advantage of the huge waves the storm brought in. The waves on Lake Michigan are forecasted to be anywhere between 12 and 16 feet with the possibility of some waves cresting at 20 feet.
Plow driver says it’s ‘an honor’ to clear GR roads
Snowplow drivers continue working hard to clear the roads as a historic blizzard hits West Michigan.
