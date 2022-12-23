ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmubroncos.com

Hockey Heads to the Great Lakes Invitational

Western Michigan takes the quick trip up 131 for the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Broncos open the tournament against host Michigan Tech on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. WMU then plays on Wednesday against Michigan State or Ferris State at either 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. All games for the GLI will be streamed live on FloHockey.tv, with the Bronco Media Network providing radio coverage for WMU's games.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Z107.3

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
KITTERY, ME
foxbangor.com

Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis

ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
ORLAND, ME
iheart.com

Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
B98.5

Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash

According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
CORNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 1. Allan M. Hurd, 37,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Store Plaza Sinkhole

SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor

BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
BANGOR, ME
mainepublic.org

More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
BANGOR, ME
WOOD

Grand Rapids Police close road following shooting

Police have closed a Grand Rapids road following a Monday evening shooting. (Dec. 26, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid 20s. (Dec. 26, 2022) ‘I cried’: Holiday travel woes continue as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
837
Followers
5K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy