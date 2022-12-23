ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, OH

dayton247now.com

Dayton consultant secures seat on $650M VA contract

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton business management consultant has won a seat on a new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract vehicle designed to solicit innovative care for Veterans. The five-year contract totals up to $650 million for innovation services in several areas. JJR Solutions, a...
DAYTON, OH
ocj.com

Top 10 of 2022: No. 10

Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022. Here’s No....
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Medical marijuana dispensary planned for former Dayton video store

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The changing times are what claimed a business on Wayne Avenue but they're also what is giving the building a new life. The project will create more local jobs. A former Family Video store at 1910 Wayne Ave. is being renovated and will be...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
DAYTON, OH
workingtheflame.com

Welding Schools & Classes in Ohio 2023 [Updated]

Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Welding Schools & Classes in Ohio 2023 [Updated]. Table of Contents show.
OHIO STATE
Urbana Citizen

History of North Lewisburg to be told Jan. 22

The history of North Lewisburg from 1826 to the present will be the topic of a presentation on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society. In 1826, Gray Gary liked the valley of Big Darby Creek so well he laid out this village. The name Lewisburg was in honor of General Andrew Lewis, whom he held in high regard, and it was incorporated in 1844. The North Lewisburg motto is “Where family, friends, and traditions stay for a lifetime.”
NORTH LEWISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

Several Miami Valley counties lift Snow Emergencies

MIAMI VALLEY (WKEF) -- Counties around the Miami Valley have lifted their Snow Emergencies following several days of frigid temperatures and snow. Montgomery and Preble counties reported on Tuesday morning it was no long under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. On Monday, Clark, Greene and Champaign counties canceled their Snow...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Christmas Day pipe burst at library leads to widespread damage

Facility closed until further notice as clean up continues. An army of volunteers, professionals and first responders who quickly assembled on Christmas Day have helped the Logan County Libraries wade through a stressful situation and move into recovery, after frozen pipes caused a sprinkler to burst above the computer lab, leading to 2 to 3 inches of flooding throughout the entire facility.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

LIST: Ohio counties with highest, lowest life-expectancy rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average life expectancy in Ohio is 76.5 years, according to the health data site countyhealthrankings.com. State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. Below is a list of the 10 Ohio counties with the highest life-expectancy rates, and...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
CINCINNATI, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/13/2023

The auction starts on January 13, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 5 property auctions:. Property Address: 7105 NORTH STATE ROUTE 49, GREENVILLE, 45331. Property Address: 9320 US ROUTE 36, BRADFORD, 45308. Appraised Value:$101,000.00. Opening Bid:$67,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00171 (0) Parcel ID:Q62030934000010500. Property Address: 7265 DELISLE FOURMAN ROAD, ARCANUM, 45304.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Several local missing items returned

These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

