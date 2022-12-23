Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Dayton consultant secures seat on $650M VA contract
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton business management consultant has won a seat on a new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract vehicle designed to solicit innovative care for Veterans. The five-year contract totals up to $650 million for innovation services in several areas. JJR Solutions, a...
ocj.com
Top 10 of 2022: No. 10
Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022. Here’s No....
dayton247now.com
Medical marijuana dispensary planned for former Dayton video store
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The changing times are what claimed a business on Wayne Avenue but they're also what is giving the building a new life. The project will create more local jobs. A former Family Video store at 1910 Wayne Ave. is being renovated and will be...
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
dayton247now.com
Housing advocates call for veto of housing provision limiting Ohio rental assistance funds
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- More than a hundred million dollars will go to waste if something is not done. That is what housing advocates are saying about an amendment added to a bill on its way to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's desk. In a late-night move, the state legislature approved $161 million...
workingtheflame.com
Welding Schools & Classes in Ohio 2023 [Updated]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Welding Schools & Classes in Ohio 2023 [Updated]. Table of Contents show.
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss Republican dominance in Ohio
Sitting in the living room of their Youngstown home, the Hagans -- both Democrats -- talked about the current Republican dominance of politics in Ohio.
Urbana Citizen
History of North Lewisburg to be told Jan. 22
The history of North Lewisburg from 1826 to the present will be the topic of a presentation on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society. In 1826, Gray Gary liked the valley of Big Darby Creek so well he laid out this village. The name Lewisburg was in honor of General Andrew Lewis, whom he held in high regard, and it was incorporated in 1844. The North Lewisburg motto is “Where family, friends, and traditions stay for a lifetime.”
dayton247now.com
Several Miami Valley counties lift Snow Emergencies
MIAMI VALLEY (WKEF) -- Counties around the Miami Valley have lifted their Snow Emergencies following several days of frigid temperatures and snow. Montgomery and Preble counties reported on Tuesday morning it was no long under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. On Monday, Clark, Greene and Champaign counties canceled their Snow...
Texas Turnaround, first in state, in Covington now open, provides safe interstate access
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office announced the final configuration of the state’s first Texas Turnaround Lane — in Covington — and it is now open to traffic. Named for its beginning and subsequent popularity in the State of Texas, the Texas Turnaround helps traffic...
Fox 19
Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Christmas Day pipe burst at library leads to widespread damage
Facility closed until further notice as clean up continues. An army of volunteers, professionals and first responders who quickly assembled on Christmas Day have helped the Logan County Libraries wade through a stressful situation and move into recovery, after frozen pipes caused a sprinkler to burst above the computer lab, leading to 2 to 3 inches of flooding throughout the entire facility.
dayton247now.com
LIST: Ohio counties with highest, lowest life-expectancy rates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average life expectancy in Ohio is 76.5 years, according to the health data site countyhealthrankings.com. State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. Below is a list of the 10 Ohio counties with the highest life-expectancy rates, and...
2 hospitalized following crash in Dayton
Dayton Police and Dayton Fire Department responded to the scene. Two cars were involved in the crash.
Medical emergency possible cause of Dayton crash
One person was brought to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Fox 19
Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/13/2023
The auction starts on January 13, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 5 property auctions:. Property Address: 7105 NORTH STATE ROUTE 49, GREENVILLE, 45331. Property Address: 9320 US ROUTE 36, BRADFORD, 45308. Appraised Value:$101,000.00. Opening Bid:$67,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00171 (0) Parcel ID:Q62030934000010500. Property Address: 7265 DELISLE FOURMAN ROAD, ARCANUM, 45304.
Fire dept. taking donations after Ohio family’s home, presents were destroyed on Christmas
UPDATE (2:46 p.m. on Dec. 25): The Pomeroy Fire Department is asking for donations for the Ohio family of six who lost their home and belongings to a fire on Christmas in Athens County. PFD says that when the fire happened, the family was staying at a motel due to winter storm power outages. All […]
WLWT 5
Who will replace Joe Deters? A look at the timeline to appoint a new prosecutor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Calling all Republicans. If you want to replace Joe Deters as county prosecutor, you have until the end of the week to let the Republican Party Central Committee know. Now that Governor Mike DeWine has named Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court, the longtime law-and-order...
peakofohio.com
Several local missing items returned
These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
