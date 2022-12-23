ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Unique Guinness World Records done by Texans in Texas

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQEVG_0jsUXfhW00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — The state of Texas is known (and sometimes mocked) for several of its southern (and often cliché) staples, but these Guinness World Records just prove

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the record for the…

Largest spur

In February 2017,  Leah Caruthers and Abe Caruthers built the largest spur in Lampasas. It measures 10.33 m (33 ft 10.75 in) tall, 6.44 m (21 ft 1.5 in) long and 2.65 m (8 ft 8.52 in) wide.

“Leah and Abe attempted this record to bring more tourism to the town of Lampasas, Texas. It was a major community event when the spur arrived by police escort through town and then erected into its final resting spot; the parking lot of Texas Real Estate Sales,” Guinness said.

Tallest Texas bluebonnet

The tallest Texas bluebonnet was discovered in March 2005 by Margaret Lipscomb and Arthur Bullis Cash in Big Bend National Park. The flower measured 164.5 cm (64.75 in) tall.

Most likes for a game on Facebook

Now, even though this category isn’t Texas-centric, the game that ended up breaking the record holds a special place in the hearts of many Texans.

“Texas HoldEm Poker (Zynga, 2007) holds the record for the game with the most “likes” on its Facebook page,” Guinness said. “As of 30 August 2013, the number of people who had given the game the thumbs up stood at 70,148,003.”

Most family members to graduate from the same university

This July 2022 record brings family tradition to a whole new level.

Guinness said the most family members to graduate from the same university is 44. The records was achieved by members of the Wuensche family, who graduated from Texas Tech University, in Lubbock.

Largest human image of a cowboy hat

In September 2018, Texas Travel Industry Association created the largest human image of a cowboy hat, which consisted of 363 participants.

“In order to get enough participants to break the current record, they ended up sourcing people from nearby hotels, convention centers and restaurants,” Guinness said.

Largest Bowie knife

The largest Bowie knife measures 6.24 m (20 ft 6 in) long. It was achieved by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce, in Bowie, Texas in April 2016. Guinness said the knife was created to highlight the name of the town.

David Bowie’s connection to this Texas historical figure

Largest parade of Harley Davidson motorcycles

The largest parade of Harley Davidson motorcycles is 3,497, according to Guinness. The records was achieved by Adam Sandoval in Paris, Texas, in October 2019.

“Harley-Davidson motorcycles from more than 35 states were present for the attempt, along with participants from Canada,” Guinness said.

Largest beard and mustache competition

The largest beard and mustache championship consisted of 738 participants. The event was held in Austin, Texas, in September 2017. The record was achieved by the World Beard and Moustache Championships 2017, hosted by Austin Facial Hair Club.

Largest toy pistol fight

The largest toy pistol fight consisted of 2,289 participants. It was achieved by Jared’s Epic NERF Battle at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in March 2016.

Largest belt buckle

The largest belt buckle is 3.20 m x 4.43 m (10 ft 6 in x 14 ft 6.4 in). Montana Silversmiths achieved the record in anticipation of its 50th anniversary in 2023. The belt buckle was created in Dallas, Texas in October 2021.

Largest homecoming corsage (mum)

The largest homecoming corsage (mum) measures 11.073 m² (119.18 ft²) and was achieved by Sherry Hall and Arlington ISD Special Education Dept. in Arlington, Texas in August 2021.

Guinness said the mum was created as a part of an annual event to raise awareness for breast cancer.

15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation

Largest serving of chili con carne

The largest serving of chili con carne weighs 2,177.24 kg (4,800 lb), and it was achieved by the Spirit of Texas Festival in College Station, Texas. The record was made March 4, 2017.

“The chili contained no beans, and included 1,500 lb beef, 750 lb diced onions, 300 lb diced bell pepper, 1300 lb diced tomatoes, 192 jars of minced garlic in oil and 50 lb of chili powder,” Guinness said.

Largest Frito pie

The record for the largest Frito pie was broken in October 2012 with a weight of 601.01 kg (1,325 lb). It was assembled by Frito-Lay (USA) at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, Texas.

“The Fritos Chili Pie was assembled in a U-shaped chafing dish measuring 133 sq ft. It included 635 bags of Fritos corn chips, 660 cans of Hormel Chili without Beans and 580 bags of shredded cheddar cheese, which produced 5,000 individual servings,” Guinness said.

Largest cowboy boot sculpture

The record for the tallest cowboy boot sculpture was broken in San Antonio, Texas, in November 2014. It measured 10.74 m (35 ft 3 in) in height and was constructed by Bob Wade.

The boots sculpture also measures 10.16 m (33 ft 4 in) in length and 2.74 m (9 ft) in width.

Largest pecan pie

In May 1999, the El Paso Diablos Baseball Club made a pecan pie weighing 41,586 lbs at Cohen Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

The year is coming to a close, and for a select few Texans, it was certainly a year of triumph. According to Guinness World Records, more than 40 records were broken in the state in 2022 alone, with the categories ranging from the tallest living dog to the longest barbeque marathon for a team.

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this world-record Great Dane

2022 records

  • Tallest dog living (male)
  • Greatest height to shoot and catch an arrow
  • Largest feet on a living person (female)
  • Largest candy-floss (cotton candy) sculpture
  • Tallest launch tower
  • Longest lightning flash
  • Largest collection of Sonic the Hedgehog memorabilia
  • Longest barbecue marathon (team)
