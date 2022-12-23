Read full article on original website
Mt. Calvary annual Children’s Christmas program
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Antwerp, OH held its annual Children’s Christmas Program this past week on December 18, 2022 during the regular worship time of 10:15 a.m. Rev. Mark Peters and the congregation welcome everyone to join in worship every Sunday with Christian Education for all ages at 9:15 a.m.
Geenex Solar Donates to Antwerp & Hicksville Splash Pad Projects
Mink Solar/Geenex Solar generously donates $4000 to the Holly Beach Splash Pad. Each donation means the world to us and puts us that much closer to our goal! #ittakesavillage. Mr. Dave Gullen from Geenex Solar recently was in town to donate $4000 towards village splash pad project. Below Mr. Gullen is shown presenting the donation to Sheryl Vetter and Kirk Collins, both Hicksville Community Fund board members. Time is running short for this year end donations however donations will be accepted through out 2023 as well!
Paulding Elementary School November 2022 Mindset Marvels
November 2022 mindset Marvels for Paulding Elementary are left to right: Front row: Maddock Wolfle, Audrina Vance, Valentina Tellez-Munoz, Essie Deel, Mason Horner, Carl Wright. Middle row: Zarla Ross, Erick Hernandez, Ranger Grubb, Richard Froelich, Logan Schuchart, Sophia Spangler. Back row: Anna Baughman, Kenny Peffley, Kyler Manz, Wakita Monfette, Isabella Wesley, Mackenzie Reilly. Missing from picture: Aydenn Good, Abigail Cantu, Kinsley Pease, Carlie Lero.
Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island thaws out
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coney dogs won’t wait this holiday weekend. The arctic air caused the restaurant’s pipes to freeze. Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is back open after frozen pipes temporarily shut the business down, according to a Facebook post. Coney Island will be...
Midwestern Ghosts of Christmas Past
That was the street-level windows of the big department stores back in the glory days of Christmas shopping before Walmart and Amazon teamed to suck the last dime from us while, at the same time, squeezing the last drop of joy from the season. If you are a youngster –...
Despite the storm, people still ventured out into the cold
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With whipping winds, slick snow, and freezing temperatures, Friday was a good day to stay inside and enjoy the warm. But two people found themselves going into the winter weather - one for family, one for fun. Regiana Sistevaris didn't have the luxury of staying...
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
Police: Man at IHOP with axe, knife charged with armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve at the IHOP on Coldwater Road. At approximately 12:54 p.m., police responded to a call of an armed robbery suspect at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.
‘That’s So Raven’ star Orlando Brown arrested in Ohio
A former Disney Channel television star was arrested in Ohio Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge.
WATCH LIVE: Driving conditions around Fort Wayne
WANE 15 Anchor Sierra Tufts and Videographer Danielle Hough show you driving conditions around Fort Wayne as high winds and dangerously cold temps grip the area following several inches of snowfall.
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
Tips to keep pipes from freezing from Fort Wayne City Utilities
With temperatures dropping to single digits and then below zero in the next few days, City Utilities reminds customers that pipes and water meters can freeze, causing significant damage and costly repairs. Here are some tips to help residents protect their homes. Run a small trickle of lukewarm water to...
Noble County advises people not to go out, part of U.S. 33 is completely impassable
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County EMA advises people to stay inside as part of U.S. 33 becomes impassable. The section of 33 between CR 50 N and CR 100 N has been completely blocked by drifting snow. Other roads and highways across the county are drifting badly. This...
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
Updates released from Parkview Health
INDIANA (WFFT) - Parkview Health has updated information about care options and weather closures. At 8:54 Friday morning, Parkview Health announced that due to the winter storm, several locations have closed or are operating with modified hours. The complete listing of impacted locations, including Parkview Physicians Group and Parkview Behavioral...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
