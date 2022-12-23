ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Overnight crash leaves one man dead, northbound lanes on I-185 closed

By Amanda Peralta
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12W1AA_0jsUXBPq00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Columbus Police have confirmed that an overnight accident on I-185 northbound has left one man dead.

According to police, 33-year-old Jack Crabtree was struck by multiple vehicles after running onto the major highway. He was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m. at Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan.

Several exits blocked on I-185 Southbound; use caution on morning commute

A police vehicle was hit during the incident and all northbound lanes are closed at this time.

The southbound lanes have now been reopened.

Stick with WRBL as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

One person injured in shooting on Forrest Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Dec. 26. Police say one person was injured in a shooting near Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in Columbus. Stay with WRBL for update on this developing story.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas and instead of joy, a Columbus family is grieving as they released balloons in honor of their loved one who died Christmas Eve after being shot multiple times. “Right now, I’m disappointed, hurt, in pain, angry, and just overwhelmed,” says the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

ALEA: single-vehicle crash claims the life of Lafayette man

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Sunday around 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Lafayette man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured after his 2014 jeep Latitude he drove left the roadway, hit a tree, and overturned. At the time of the incident, […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officials have confirmed that one man is dead after a fatal overnight car wreck on highway I-185. The individual has been identified as 33-year-old Jack Crabtree. Coroner Buddy Bryan says Crabtree was riding with his grandmother as she was driving northbound on I-185. As she...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 26-year-old Justice Rogers was last seen in the 5500 block of Saratoga Drive - between 11 - 11:50 p.m. - on December 19. Rogers was wearing a dark hoodie with...
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck

An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
TALLASSEE, AL
WTVM

Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Friday night. A report from Muscogee County coroner Buddy Brian states 24-year-old Tamareious Miller was shot on Friday evening. His body was found at a home on Bunker Hill Road. A...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Deep Freeze Leads to Water Service Problems in Macon County

The bitterly cold temperatures are affecting water service in several parts of Macon County. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says Macon County Water Authority officials have advised the EMA that a deep freeze has impacted service for its customers. Water authority crews are accessing the breaches currently...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

More than 1,000 Notasulga customers without water in Macon County

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A water shortage emergency is impacting 1,023 customers who are now without running water in Notasulga, Macon County.  Mayor Tommy Miller says when the water does come back on possibly Tuesday night or Wednesday, customers will be under a boiling water notice until the water tests free of bacteria. The town is coming […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning. [SEE ALSO: Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting]. A statement from the Columbus Police Department states the body was found on 29th Street near the 5th Avenue intersection. The...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Missing woman, infant found safe by Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A missing Columbus woman and her infant have been found safe. Latoria Kegler and her five-month-old daughter, Majesty Williams, were last seen Friday, December 23, 2022, around 3 a.m. on Emily Drive in Columbus, Ga. Police say the pair have been found in good health.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
SELMA, AL
WRBL News 3

81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy